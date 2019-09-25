The Squires Group, Inc. Makes it to the Coveted BBJ’s Top Private Companies List

Nancy Squires, CEO

Third Time to the List!

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have made the coveted Baltimore Business Journal’s (BBJ) Top Private Companies List based on the 2018 revenue. This is the third time TSGi has been named to the BBJ’s Top Private Companies List.

“In 2020, TSGi will be celebrating our 25th year in business, providing IT staffing and Accounting & Finance placement services to our clients in both the Federal and Commercial markets. From starting the business at my kitchen table with a fax machine and a two-line phone, my corporate mantra of professionalism, integrity and trust have been the real award winners throughout TSGi’s history” says Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO of TSGi. As we went from a “Mom/Pop shop” to a large corporation, The Squires Group team has never deviated from those three imperatives. We’ve simply added to them. One of my favorites: The Squires Group “loves to serve.” Service to our clients and the support of our staff has been the fuel for our success in a very competitive and rewarding industry. The Squires Group team has earned this award and we are very proud of the recognition from the BBJ. We look forward to our 25th Anniversary in July of 2020 and to many more years of “getting it done while having fun!”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with corporate operations in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.



