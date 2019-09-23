Flow Capital Announces Legal Proceedings Against Dionymed

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced legal proceedings against Dionymed Brands Inc. (CSE: DYME; OTCQB: DYMEF) (“DionyMed”) as DionyMed is in default under the Company’s royalty agreement. The claim is for the minimum sum of $2,698,116 which is made up of the investment balance, past due royalty payments and late payment fees.



The Company’s investment in DionyMed is $1,000,000 and there can be no assurance that the Company will recover any portion of its investment.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

