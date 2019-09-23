UMH Properties, Inc. Will Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Third Quarter 2019 results will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit , in the “Financial Information & Filings” section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit . Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 8, 2019. It will be available until February 8, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10134882. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden

