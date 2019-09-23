RTI Surgical® to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced Camille Farhat, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathon Singer, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, are scheduled to present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:25 p.m. EDT in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online through the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://www.rtix.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

Molly Poarch

Media and Investor Contact

mpoarch@rtix.com

+1 224 287 2661

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.