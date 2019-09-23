BCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank, today announced its inclusion into the prestigious Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019, an elite group of 30 publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts.



Sandler O’Neill evaluated 394 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market cap below $2.5 billion to identify the 30 small cap depository institutions that stand out in the industry and comprise the Class of 2019. Each institution was evaluated for growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. The exceptional performance metrics achieved in those areas for the Sm-All Stars Class of 2019 easily exceeded industry medians.

“We’re pleased and honored to receive this designation, as it recognizes our solid earnings performance and our continued commitment to building a strong franchise,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President & CEO.

The recognition places BCB Bank in the top 7% of banks nationwide in terms of certain performance metrics. The performance metrics of the recognized institutions “are outstanding, with the Class of 2019 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole,” Sandler O’Neill added in a proprietary report.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 30 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides business and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.



Contact: Thomas Keating, CFO

Pamela Sclafane, VP Marketing

(201) 823-0700



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.