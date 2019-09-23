SimpliSafe Unveils Burglar "Robbert Larson™" as New Campaign Spokesperson in National, Multi-Channel Campaign

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliSafe ® , maker of award-winning home security systems, has launched an advertising campaign featuring a surprising new company mascot — a fictional burglar.



Who is Robbert Larson?

New "spokesperson" Robbert Larson™ is a devoted family man whose professional life as self-described "full time burglar, part time con man" has turned him into a home security aficionado. In a series of recently released spots, Robbert demonstrates practical use cases for SimpliSafe’s line of security products in a comical and engaging way.



Robbert himself is portrayed by actor Peter Davis, who has appeared in films including “Eat Pray Love,” and is one of the three members of Calyer, the directing team behind the new campaign.

Why Robbert Larson?

With his tongue-in-cheek quips and slapstick moves, Robbert uses humor to promote SimpliSafe's products — a radically different approach than that taken by typical home security commercials. Robbert spots run with the tagline “Protect Home Like a Pro™”, cheekily emphasizing the idea that a burglar is one of the best experts on home security.

In one spot, Robbert uses his Video Doorbell Pro in conjunction with a SimpliSafe Smart Lock to receive a pizza delivery while lounging in his bathtub. In another, Robbert catches a different burglar attempting to break into his home, only to be foiled by an entry sensor. “You’re losing your touch, Larry!” Robbert jeers.

Advertisements starring Robbert can be viewed on SimpliSafe's YouTube page .

Who Made Robbert Larson?

“No other home security company would be brave enough to hit 'play' on Robbert Larson,” said SimpliSafe’s creative director Wade Devers, who created the character. "But if you want to teach consumers how to avoid the pitfalls of other so-called "security solutions" — from gizmos masquerading as real security to companies robbing you with binding, long-term contracts — a burglar is actually your best bet.”

The SimpliSafe internal creative team dreamed up Robbert to drive brand awareness and sales of SimpliSafe security products, and brought him to life by partnering with full-service video production and post production company ELEMENT Productions and directing team Calyer.

“Casting was always going to be central to the success of this campaign, and we needed a production partner who could think creatively and efficiently to utilize our budget,” said Devers. “ELEMENT and Calyer were the clear choice. A directing team with great creative instincts and an appetite for problem solving delivered a campaign full of assets with the right level of production to match the quality of our brand and products.”

"Collaborating with the SimpliSafe team was fun and Calyer provided lots of laughter on set,” said ELEMENT CEO and Executive Producer Eran Lobel. “We utilized our full suite of integrated production and post services to help SimpliSafe quickly turn around an amazing volume of quality assets that we're all proud of."

SimpliSafe’s inaugural campaign ad, “Meet Robbert,” began airing on August 18. More recently, Robbert was featured during ESPN’s Monday Night Football on September 9. Robbert will continue to appear on national television throughout September in a series of 30-, 60- and 120-second spots.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure.

SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries. Robbert Larson, Robbert and “Protect Home Like a Pro” are the trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc.

About ELEMENT Productions

ELEMENT Productions is a full-service video production and post production company creating and producing content that captivates audiences, builds brands and delivers results. Our team of award-winning directors, editors and producers, along with writers, designers and strategists, work together to craft engaging and compelling stories. We bring these stories to life in documentary films, original television programs (episodic and specials), broadcast commercials, web videos and social content. With a global network of creative professionals to draw from, ELEMENT is built to make the impossible possible. https://www.element.cc

Credits:

Production & Post Company: ELEMENT

Director: Calyer

Executive Producers: Eran Lobel, Kristen Kearns, Matthew O’Rourke

Line Producer: Erik Mygrant

Senior Post Producer: Kim DeRosa

Editor: Zac Currier

Additional Editors: Kat Baker, John Giuggio

Assistant Editors: Mike Nolan, Brendan Quinn

Colorist: The Mill NY (Josh Bohoskey)

Audio: Soundtrack Boston / Brian McKeever, Howard Carle, Mike Secher

