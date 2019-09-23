Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 - American Overseas Group Limited announces Net Loss Of $3.8 Million and Operating Loss of $7.8 Million For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.8 million, or $82.18 per diluted share, for the six months June 30, 2019. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $2.4 million, or $51.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.



The results for the six months was driven by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to commuted policies and Puerto Rico related credits. Book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $1,186.27, a decline from the book value per share of $1,212.83 at December 31, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had an operating loss of $7.8 million, or $169.26 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million, or $32.4 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2019 was $1.7 million, compared to the $1.4 million operating income in 2018 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $9.8 million for 2019, compared to operating losses of $2.6 million for 2018.

Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $2.5 million from $1.4 million in 2018 to $3.9 million in 2019, driven by the addition of new agency relationships. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premiums improved from 67.2% to 25.1% driven by both current and prior accident year results. Fee income increased from $6.0 million to $6.1 million, while operating expenses for property and casualty decreased from $4.7 million to $4.5 million. Overall operating income improved 29.1% from $1.4 million to $1.7 million within property and casualty.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continues to run-off within expectations. The financial guaranty operating loss of $9.8 million in 2019 is driven by net losses associated with the commutation of $1.065 billion of outstanding par during the second quarter of 2019, as well as unfavorable development on outstanding losses. As of June 30, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment is $372 million compared to $1.949 billion at June 30, 2018.

Overall operating expenses declined $0.3 million to $6.7 million in 2019 compared to $7.0 million in 2018.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com .

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 129,811 $ 135,896 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 6,421 5,730 Cash and cash equivalents 30,436 34,708 Restricted cash 1,605 6,554 Accrued investment income 732 662 Premiums receivable 77,979 78,610 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 224,019 322,338 Deferred insurance premiums 128,991 - Salvage and subrogation recoverable 25 333 Deferred policy acquisition costs 225 161 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 4,097 1,712 Total Assets $ 642,191 $ 624,554 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 276,303 $ 266,727 Unearned premiums 130,449 110,812 Ceded premium payable 92,343 94,330 Payable to general agents 2,247 1,428 Funds withheld 53,768 54,440 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,118 2,524 Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 7,165 7,038 Derivative liabilities 12 266 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Fair value adjustment 1,697 13,741 Deferred tax liability 37 35 Total Liabilities 587,411 568,613 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,618 4,613 Additional paid-in capital 188,851 188,729 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,736 237 Retained deficit (147,478 ) (143,691 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 48,727 49,888 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053 6,053 Total Equity 54,780 55,941 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 642,191 $ 624,554 See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Six Months ended June 30,

2019 2018 Revenues Net premiums earned $ (10,382 ) $ 999 Fee income 6,052 5,969 Change in fair value of credit derivatives Realized gains and other settlements 72 (0 ) Unrealized gains 189 59 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 261 59 Net investment income 1,336 1,123 Net realized gains on investments 87 1 Fair value adjustment 11,917 (274 ) Other income 31 41 Total revenues 9,302 7,918 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 5,957 1,363 Acquisition expenses (444 ) 174 Operating expenses 6,677 6,974 Other expense - 74 Interest expense 902 1,096 Total expenses 13,092 9,681 Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (3,790 ) $ (1,763 ) Income tax (expense) (2 ) (2 ) Net (loss) before dividends (3,792 ) (1,765 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - (585 ) Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (3,792 ) $ (2,350 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (82.18 ) $ (51.30 ) Diluted (82.18 ) (51.30 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,142 45,808 Diluted 46,142 45,808 See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 Net income available

to common

shareholders Net realized loss

on sales of

investments Net change in

fair value of

credit derivatives Fair value

adjustments

Amortization

of intangibles Operating income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 3,881 $ 3,881 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (972 ) (972 ) Acquisition expenses (2,689 ) (2,689 ) Fee income 6,052 6,052 Operating expenses (4,525 ) (4,525 ) Amortization expense - - Income tax (2 ) (2 ) Property and casualty 1,745 - - - - 1,745 Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned (14,263 ) 12,852 (1,411 ) Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 261 (189 ) 72 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (4,985 ) (1,822 ) (6,807 ) Acquisition expenses 3,133 (2,855 ) 278 Operating expenses (1,899 ) (1,899 ) Financial guaranty (17,753 ) - (189 ) 8,175 - (9,767 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 1,336 1,336 Net realized loss on sales of investments 87 (87 ) - Fair value adjustment 11,917 (11,917 ) - Operating expenses (253 ) (253 ) Interest expense (902 ) (902 ) Other expense, net of other income 31 31 Corporate and investing 12,216 (87 ) - (11,917 ) - 212 Group total $ (3,793 ) $ (87 ) $ (189 ) $ (3,741 ) $ - $ (7,810 ) AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 Net income available

to common

shareholders Net realized loss

on sales of

investments Net change in

fair value of

credit derivatives Fair value

adjustments Amortization

of intangibles Operating income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 1,408 $ 1,408 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (946 ) (946 ) Acquisition expenses (355 ) (355 ) Fee income 5,969 5,969 Operating expenses (4,722 ) (4,722 ) Amortization expense - - Income tax (2 ) (2 ) Property and casualty 1,352 - - - - 1,352 Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned (409 ) 2,560 2,151 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 59 (59 ) 0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (417 ) (1,924 ) (2,341 ) Acquisition expenses 181 (569 ) (388 ) Operating expenses (1,990 ) (1,990 ) Financial guaranty (2,576 ) - (59 ) 67 - (2,568 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 1,123 1,123 Net realized loss on sales of investments 1 (15,601 ) 15,600 - Fair value adjustment (274 ) 274 - Operating expenses (263 ) (263 ) Interest expense (1,095 ) (1,095 ) Other expense, net of other income (33 ) (33 ) Corporate and investing (541 ) (15,601 ) - 15,874 - (268 ) Group total $ (1,765 ) $ (15,601 ) $ (59 ) $ 15,941 $ - $ (1,484 )



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.