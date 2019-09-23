CARIBBEAN NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2019 PRESENTS: "THE NUBIAN EXPERIENCE" BY ANDRE LOVELACE FROM TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

African History Meets Fashion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Face of fashion in association with Caribbean New York Fashion Week 2019 Presents : "The Nubian Experience" by Andre Lovelace, a Trinidad and Tobago fashion and business entrepreneur. Dated, Saturday - October 5th, 2019 at 939 8th avenue, 2nd floor, (between: 55th & 56th st), New York, NY 10019.***All attendees must reserve their attendance at Eventbrite(Search for The Nubian Experience).Mr. Lovelace established "The Nubian Experience" in 2013, with the intention to let our African Pride be reflected in what we wear. So, in March of 2013, he launched a clothing line that tells our African Pride History and Story.The aim is to help dispel the negative stereotypes that surrounds African symbols, myths and African spirituality. Mr. Lovelace feels strongly about his African history, and want to make a social impact through fashion to bring more awareness and education.Mr. Lovelace stated that his clothing line and products showcases our "Africaness" in the forms of t-shirts, dashikis, accessories and more ...........For more information contact us @:Tel # (212)726-1406 | Email: info@fofashion.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.