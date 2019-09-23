Anonymous Donor Provides $1.2 Million to Wilberforce University for Matching Donations

#WilberforceUnite Campaign Message

WILBERFORCE, OHIO, USA, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilberforce University has received a gift of $1.2 million dollars from an anonymous donor to launch a matching gift initiative for the # WilberforceUnite campaign. The donor’s goal is to reinvigorate the University’s fundraising efforts and truly begin the Wilberforce University Renaissance.“This gift is tangible recognition that the Wilberforce University Renaissance is real. As a University community, we are absolutely committed to the hard work required for institutional transformation. Our work has begun in earnest, and this gift serves as an urgent reminder that we must remain vigilant and focused on excellence and high performance. We challenge everyone to donate today and show your support for the Nation's Oldest Private HBCU, Wilberforce University,” said President Elfred Anthony Pinkard.Wilberforce University Board Chair Mark Wilson added: “This gift is the evidence of the continued progress Wilberforce is making; our Renaissance is real.”Donors are encouraged to check with their employers to see if they also offer matching donations to non-profit organizations, expanding the power of this donor match.Funds will help meet the University’s need for flexible and unrestricted income to support student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. The theme of the campaign is: “When ‘Me’ becomes ‘We’, a little becomes a lot.” #WilberforceUnite. Gifts can be made by visiting: www.wilberforceunite.com . To learn more about the University, please visit www.wilberforce.edu ###



