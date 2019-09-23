ALION AWARDED MEGASTAR BPA UNDER TEAM ARRANGEMENT FOR NASIC

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announces that it is one of the winning contractors under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) for a General Services Administration (GSA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) supporting the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

Alion was awarded a 10-year GSA BPA to provide scientific and technical intelligence support services to the NASIC, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD) and National Level intelligence efforts. The agreement has a five-year base period, five one-year option periods, and a total ceiling of $997 million. The analytic mission areas supported include Air; Cyberspace; Space and Counterspace; Ballistic Missiles; Forces, Technologies and Infrastructures; Open Source Intelligence (OSINT); Human Intelligence (HUMINT); Signals Intelligence (SIGINT); and Training.

AT&T is the team lead for the CTA.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

