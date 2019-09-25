Licensed Hospital Lab & Medical Equipment Recycler help Carriers reduce risk

Handling all medical whether stationary or portable or filed equipment. Laboratory equipment is in our specialty niche service focus area Zeiss Pentero Microscope with warranty for sale

The company can provide evaluation and quick replacement quotes for damaged equipment complete with appropriate service & warranty in their turn-key solution.

as licensed pharmaceuticals handlers & medical equipment recycler, we can also provide quick replacement quotes complete turn key solution for Hospitals & insurance adjusters, reducing risk exposure.” — Robert Alexander

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES', September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Property Salvage, a Houston, Texas, based company serving Nationwide announced the launch of an updated range of specialized salvage solutions for clients in the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Licensed to handle all medical equipment and pharmaceuticals nationwide allowing Hospital & insurance Carrier clients to help sell or take positions to maximize their recovery returns. The company can provide evaluation and quick replacement quotes for damaged equipment complete with appropriate service & warranty in their turn-key solution.More information can be found at https://commercialpropertysalvage.com/ The company buys a variety of damaged commercial property, including damaged hospital equipment, medicine, automated medication dispensing cabinets, RX medication carts, RX-robots (pharmacy dispensing robots), medical therapeutic products, telematics and other electronics as well as inventories. They are licensed to handle all hospital pharmacy equipment and emergency life saving stock & supplies.In the event of major equipment failure, water or fire damage, or other types of accidents, companies often need to decide how to handle the damaged items. Working with a professional specializing in commercial property salvage is the best way to sell otherwise unusable items for a convenient price.The team at Commercial Property Salvage understand that damage happens, usually at the most inconvenient time. However, they have the expertise and knowledge to determine the services necessary in order to complete commercial property settlements of damaged middle to large losses.A spokesperson for the company explained: “As a licensed pharmaceuticals handler and medical equipment recycler, Commercial Property Salvage aims to provide a complete turn key solution for clients in the medical industry, as well as insurance adjusters – a one stop solution for insurance carriers to reduce risk exposure. Our expanding service for quick replacement quotes on Hospital equipment including most furniture.”The company focuses on the sales & recovery of CNC / lathe machines, high technology electronics, medical equipment and sheetfed offset presses which hold good salvage value.The company can handle any type of commercial property insurance losses, including shipping damage, insurance settlement assets, and strives for a high ROI by collecting more at the salvage sale and retaining less than the industry average.The company asks insurance carriers and adjusters to check with them about damaged electronics and other high-value items before they are disposed of. Commercial Property Salvage can often give insurance Carriers and adjusters a return on items that would normally end up in landfills.The main goal of the company is to help dealers, distributors, wholesalers, remanufacturers, rebuilders and refurbishers to buy re-sellable assets or inventory for a decent return on investment , while providing the insurance industry with reasonable returns without excessive billing.

Alcon Centurion Cataract Surgical system



