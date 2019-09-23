TRUMP NOT “OUTSIDE" INTEL HE IS HEAD OF IT SO OF COURSE WHISTLEBLOWER LAW APPLIES: FMR WH & CONG GOV OPS SPOKSMN WEINER

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALSO DES MOINES REGISTER OPED “It's Not the Debates, it's the Caucuses and Primaries that Count” Weiner and Policy Analyst Lasky writeOne Group Won’t Make Difference for Dems in 2020 Write Fmr WH Spksmn in The Des Moines Register“Trump is not ‘outside the intelligence community, he’s the head of it, so of course the Whistleblower Law applies,” Robert Weiner, a former White House spokesman and the former spokesman of the House Government Operations Committee, said today. The The White House had been putting out that Trump can claim that the law does not apply to him because he is “outside the intelligence community.” In addition, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he is “not inclined” to release the full whistleblower complaint and the transcript of the primary Trump-Ukraine calls by Trump or himself which generated the complaint. Weiner said, essentially, “Tough, that’s the law.”Weiner also released a Des Moines Register op-ed by himself and analyst Ben Lasky out this week that is entitled, “It's Not the Debates, it's the Caucuses and Primaries that Count.” Weiner and Ben Lasky write in the op-ed that political pundits keep talking about which single group will make the difference, when the answer is that it will take all of them combined to take back the White House.They continue, “It's the coalitions that each candidate builds in the caucuses and primaries, and then in the general election, that determine the real winners—who gets the votes.”They write, “The pundits and newscasters have been filling the airwaves with x or y group can determine the election. The truth is, it takes not just a village but a country of all different coalitions.”They argue, “It's not just African Americans who know the coded words and actions of the White House...or the Parkland youth movement on guns…or Hispanics disenchanted with harsh immigration policies and parents who sympathize with caged children...or women who oppose Trump's treatment of them or his newfound pro-life mantra and his anti-choice judges...or farmers being tariffed to death...or middle class workers who figured out they lose under the administration's trickle-down... or adults with high student loan obligations...or the LGBTQ community who realizes they've gotten little from the White House--in elections as close as we have, It’s all of these, and more.”They explain, “In 2018, Democrats won the House and won several governorships and state House and Senate seats because they received votes from women, African Americans, young people, Latinos, etc. It wasn’t one group that made the difference in the 2018 midterms, and it will take that same all hands on deck approach to defeat Trump in 2020.”They assert, “About 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in 2020. For the first time they will be the largest minority group in the US. But Democrats can’t bank on Latinos to being so infuriated by Trump’s insults about immigrants and his kidnapping of children that they will show up to the polls in droves. Trump began his run for the presidency by calling Mexican rapists and double, tripled and quadrupled down on his immigrant attacks throughout the 2016 campaign. Yet Trump still won 28% of the Latino vote. Latinos who voted for Trump knew who he was.”They contend, “Democrats also have to work for the black vote. Twice as many African Americans voted in the 2018 midterms compared to 2014. A study conducted by the NAACP and the African American Research Collaborative found that 90 percent of African Americans supported the Democratic candidate in competitive elections. However, according to the same study, 21 percent feel the Democratic Party is indifferent towards the black community. Democrats must speak passionately about further prison reforms, gun control and police shootings. Putting out actual policy proposals to deal with these issues instead of paying lip service would be even better.”They add, “One of those issues, gun control, played a large part in turning out young voters in 2018. According to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, 31 percent of eligible voters aged 18-29 voted in 2018, by far the highest turnout in that age group in at least 25 years. The March for Our Lives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. ignited young people all over the country to register to vote and mobilize others to go to the polls. It will be critical for them to do the same in 2020 if they want real gun reform.”In November 2020, Democrats need everyone to show up. No group will make the difference and every group will make the difference. To defeat the president, Democrats will need overwhelming votes from every community.”Weiner and Lasky conclude, “In other words, Democrats can't count on their ‘coalition.’ They have to work at it.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.