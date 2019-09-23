EBERHARD & CO. AND MERSMANN WATCH BOUTIQUE REAFFIRM THEIR COMMITMENT AT WOPART “WORKS ON PAPER ART FAIR”

Eberhard & Co. Chrono 4 Photo Courtesy Eberhard & Co. Salvador Dalí, Nobility of Time, Bronze

A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.” — Salvador Dalí

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the past three editions, Wopart is back, hosted once again in Lugano, a city whose many cultural events have proved a great draw to tourists. Wopart is the first ever fair dedicated to works on paper, a sector of the art market that is growing strongly at an international level. The 2018 edition welcomed over 90 galleries from 14 countries, with works ranging from drawings and oil on paper to graphic arts and photography. The number of visitors has increased with each edition, with over 10,000 attending in 2018 as patrons of the visual arts.

In the 6,000m exhibition space, watch brand Eberhard & Co. – which participates in a number of international art and photography events – and Mersmann – an historic sales point for prestigious watches founded in 1925 – will once again host the protagonists of the event in a welcoming lounge, an area designed for relaxation as well as confidential negotiations. Wopart therefore provides these watch partners with the perfect space to consolidate their roles.

In tribute to the haute horlogerie that defines Eberhard & Co. and Mersmann, the lounge will exhibit a selection of bronze sculptures by Salvador Dali on the topic – so dear to him – of “melting clocks”: a rare opportunity to admire these iconic works of three-dimensional surrealism.

Maison Eberhard will also exhibit a selection of historic watch models from its own Museum, which opened in late June at the brand’s historic headquarters of La Chaux-de-Fonds. These will be displayed alongside the latest creations to show how constant creativity and technical innovation can result in legendary and timeless pieces.

www.eberhard1887.com www.mersmann.ch www.wopart.eu

INFO: BeauGeste Inc., exclusive Agent for North America. tchaunu@BeauGesteLuxury.com – Ph. 212-847-1371



