Newfoundland Musical Gives Back to Toronto Community in Final Leg of National Tour

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Bruce Productions’ No Change in the Weather is a musical that explores and celebrates the culture, music, history and people of Newfoundland and Labrador. After completing shows in four provinces, the Musical is returning to Ontario for a two-week run in Toronto at the Jane Mallett Theatre and has plans to give back to the community while visiting.



The Musical will donate 20 percent of Toronto’s ticket sales to the Toronto Rehab Foundation, St. Michael’s Hospital and the Toronto General Hospital. The connection to the Toronto Rehab Foundation strikes a particular chord with the show itself as the Production’s funder, Walter Schroeder, is also the namesake for the Foundation’s Walter and Maria Schroeder Institute for Brain Innovation and Recovery.

“No Change in the Weather is a familial and community-oriented show with an uncanny ability to bring people together,” said Ann Connors, Managing Producer. “We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to give back. It makes these charitable partnerships an all-the-more meaningful way to wrap up our cross-country tour. We encourage audiences to stay tuned for more big news as we head back home to St. John’s.”

On the heels of sold out shows in St. John’s and Corner Brook, NL, the Production has garnered the attention of Canadians nationwide, having been seen by over 10,000 audience members before it completes its tour with ten shows in Toronto from October 3rd through to October 12th, 2019.

Taking some of the finest Newfoundland songs and combining them with traditional sounds and instruments, memorable characters, and a conclusion that turns the province’s past on its head, No Change in the Weather works together to create a once in a lifetime theatre experience.

“The show takes place in a community called God’s Back Pocket, where family and friends have gathered together on a wet and foggy night for the wake of their beloved matriarch. It’s a time to revisit their past, settle the old scores, and try to find a way home again,” said Berni Stapleton, the Musical’s writer. “We are so excited to see how audiences react and relate to the story and characters.”

No Change in the Weather features some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most talented musical theatre artists, including veterans Kelly-Ann Evans, Calvin Powell, Paul Rowe and Vicki Harnett, and rising stars like Marquita Walsh and Keelan Purchase. The music has been arranged by Bob Hallett and Paul Kinsman, drawing on decades of experience with the Newfoundland and Labrador songbook. Musicians for the production include local stars Sean Panting, Josh Ward, Sultan Dharamshi and the living legend of traditional music, Kelly Russell and his daughter Tamsyn on the accordion.

“Our long-term goal is to get this show on Broadway next year,” says Bob Hallett, Producer. “This show - the music, script, lights, staging, everything – is the most ambitious theatre production to come out of Newfoundland.”

For more information or to get your tickets please visit www.nochangeintheweather.com or call the box office for ticket inquiries at 416-366-7723. Don’t miss this incredible experience.

Media Contacts:

Erin Curran

ecurran@m5.ca

709-730-7041

Oliveah Friesen

ofriesen@sussex-strategy.com

416-961-6611 ext. 119



