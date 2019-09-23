Aqualitas Welcomes First Partner to Sindica Industry Liaison Office

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, N.S., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

At an event held today in Brooklyn, N.S., Aqualitas Inc. (“Aqualitas” or the “Company”) officially opened the industry liaison offices of its research and product development arm, Sindica Global Institute for Cannabis Research & Innovation (Sindica).

Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the Company’s first industry partner to occupy space within these offices. Ethicann has entered into a manufacturing relationship with Aqualitas to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid drug substances. Aqualitas is providing Ethicann with bulk drug intermediate that will be used in the production of a drug intended for the treatment of spasticity in patients with Multiple Sclerosis. The Company will also provide ingredients for Ethicann’s clinical studies in the treatment of chronic pain in cancer patients.

“From our inception, Aqualitas established itself as a cannabis company rooted in science. We are excited to be officially opening our industry liaison offices through our R&D arm, Sindica, and proud to be partnering with Ethicann Pharmaceuticals in the development of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis drug products,” said CEO, Myrna Gillis. “This is ground-breaking work in the field of cannabis research and product development and we are honoured to be at the forefront of these advances right here in the Atlantic Canada.”

“By establishing an office in the Sindica space, Ethicann will have the opportunity to better coordinate and oversee the manufacturing and quality assurance aspects of our project,” stated Ethicann’s President, Bruce Mackler. “Our current partnership in the creation of a pharmaceutical-grade drug substance to help people living with MS is just the beginning of our partnership with Aqualitas, as move forward in the advancement of cannabis drug research and product development.”

Sindica’s industry liaison office is located in the administrative space adjacent to Aqualitas’ production facility in Brooklyn, Nova Scotia.

-30-

About Aqualitas

Aqualitas is a privately-held, women-led licensed cannabis producer located in the community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada’s first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer – a recognition of its commitment to organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people’s wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in the provision of safe, affordable, organically grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas’ adult-use brand, Reef, is now available in recreational markets in Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan with expansion plans across Canada over the coming months.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs.

This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings which are available under the company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments

Nancy Stapleton, Director, Communications Aqualitas 902-266-3389 nstapleton@aqualitas.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.