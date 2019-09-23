INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CVS ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who acquired shares of CVS in exchange for their shares of Aetna Inc. in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 14, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CVS’s financial condition had deteriorated due to rising costs and poor results in the long-term care (“LTC”) unit that was part of the Omnicare acquisition of 2015. These deteriorating conditions caused CVS to undertake rapid acquisitions of LTC organizations to make up for the poorly performing business in advance of the Aetna acquisition. The Company also violated GAAP accounting principles related to goodwill impairment in the LTC business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the acquisition period. When the market learned the truth about CVS, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

