Pretty White Girl, by emerging playwright Angela Church

Pretty White Girl releases 9-26-19

Pretty White Girl has its Premiere at the Hudson Guild Theatre in NYC 9/26/19

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this time of self-identifying, playwright Angela Church has written a play that sticks to the heart of what it means to look in a mirror in today’s society. “It’s about identifying privilege, acknowledging it and realizing we are all in this ‘woke boat’ together”. While she was raised in a traditional “white” family, Church has always been keenly aware of her significant Cherokee heritage. “It’s something we only talked about within the family and we always knew my grandfather was full Cherokee,” she says “so when it came to casting this, I chose to cast women of color to honor what I was never allowed to explore in my own life.” Noreen Quadir and Piyali Syam both identify as women of color and ethnicity, but both had the same middle-class American upbringing as Church. Pretty White Girl is part of the 2019 New York Theater Festival Summerfest; and a part of a larger project currently being developed. For ticket information please click here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.