The FAIR Institute’s Jack Jones Honored by SC Media in the 2019 Reboot Leadership Awards

Jones’ Exceptional Leadership and Advocacy for Cybersecurity Recognized in the “Non-Profit Founders” Category

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAIR Institute, an expert, nonprofit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives to develop standard information, cybersecurity and operational risk management practices, announced today that Jack Jones was awarded an SC Media Reboot Leadership Award. The annual awards recognize leaders for their unique contributions that improve security and shape the industry, with Jack’s recognition in the “Non-Profit Founders” category.



Jack authored and created the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model, around which the FAIR Institute was built. Founded to drive change in the way the world’s leading organizations measure and manage cybersecurity risk, Jack and the team have shepherded exponential growth in FAIR Institute membership, which now surpasses 6,400 members from 87 different countries, and is trusted by 8 of the Fortune 10, 75% of the Fortune 50, and nearly 30% of the Fortune 1000.

“On behalf of the FAIR Institute, it’s an honor to be recognized by SC Media in the prestigious Reboot Leadership awards,” said Jack Jones. “Since its founding, the FAIR Institute has endeavored to bridge the communication gap between business and security teams by making it possible to measure and manage cyber risk in real financial terms, to more effectively identify and address the catalysts behind large breaches and organizational compromise. This award recognition further validates what can only be described as a revolution in risk quantification and management.”

Every year, the FAIR Institute, and its partners, host a conference to bring leaders in information and operational risk management together to explore best practices that producer greater value and alignment with business goals. At the 2019 FAIR Conference , the focus will be on “How to Build a Quantitative Risk Management Program with FAIR.” The conference will be held September 24 and 25 in National Harbor, MD.

As private sector organizations accelerate this shift to cyber risk quantification, federal agencies are also on their own evolution when it comes to risk management, especially since Congress’s Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report showing an increased risk of cyber-based incidents that threaten national security and personal privacy. Scheduled to present and address similar concerns, Congressman Jim Langevin will be speaking at the FAIR Conference. He is joined by a stellar group of speakers, including John Wheeler, Global Research Leader - Risk Management Technology at Gartner, Kevin Stine, Chief of the Applied Cybersecurity Division, NIST, and private sector cybersecurity leaders from Walmart, Fannie Mae, BB&T, Highmark and many more.

The full FAIRCON agenda can be found here: https://www.fairinstitute.org/faircon19-agenda

This year, the conference will also offer on-site training for both the beginning FAIR Analysis Fundamentals Training Course, and the advanced FAIR Analyst Learning Path Training Course, held on September 22 and 23.

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard information risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org .

Contact:

Luke Bader

Director, Memberships and Programs

lbader@fairinstitute.org

484.885.4144



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.