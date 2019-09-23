Glass Curtain Wall Market To Reach USD 89.03 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Glass Curtain Wall Market Size – USD 46.24 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Glass Curtain Wall industry Trends – The demand for façade systems.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the process of development and the migration of people, the need for façade systems from the residential construction sector has been a significant factor governing the growth of the market.

The global glass curtain wall market is forecast to reach USD 89.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glass curtain wall systems provide additional structural stability for buildings, and protect them against high winds and geological conditions. By preserving the exterior of the buildings from wind and rain, these curtains can reduce the risk of damage to the exterior surfaces. They enhance the appearance of buildings to construct a façade with aesthetic pleasure. Moreover, these installations can add a layer of insulation that can increase the energy efficiency of the structures. Curtain walls also provide added protection against the spread of fire, especially in high-rise developments.

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for glass curtain walls during the forecast period. With the process of development and the migration of people, the need for façade systems from the residential construction sector has been a significant factor governing the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The double glazing account for the largest market share of ~44% in the year 2018, owing to its lower cost, efficiency, and noise reduction properties. The triple is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, attributed to their better thermal transmittance, which allows a lower rate of heat transfer.

The unitized wall products account for the largest market share of ~46% in the year 2018. The unitized walls are accumulated with waterproof, shock-proof, and heat insulating material, in advance in the factory, and then transported by specialized vehicles at the construction site. The assembly is then lifted on-site to form a glass curtain wall that is directly integrated with the building structure.

The quality of the unitized glass curtain wall is relatively easy to control, and waterproof. It can accommodate the displacement of larger structures, and its construction is quite simple, fast, and well managed.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The market in the region is dominated by China, owing to high expenditure on infrastructure and construction projects. The growing population has led to an increase in residential construction activities, which contributes to the increasing demand for curtain walls. Moreover, the presence of some of the major players of the market has also positively influenced the market growth.

Key participants include EFCO Corporation, Alumil aluminium industry S.A., HansenGroup Ltd., GUTMANN AG, National Enclosure Company, Kawneer Company, Inc., Ponzio Srl, Sapa Building Systems Ltd., Josef Gartner GmbH, Kawneer Company, Inc., Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd, HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, and Schüco International, Simplex Curtain Walls LLC, ROCKWOOL, Wausau Window & Wall Systems, and Glasscon GmbH., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global glass curtain wall market on the basis of product type, glazing type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized

Glazing type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Double Double low-e Double gas-filled Double low-e, gas-filled

Triple Triple low-e Triple gas-filled Triple low-e, gas-filled

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Public

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

