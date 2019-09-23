Bobit Business Media Hires Tim Sendelbach as Vice President and Chief of Public Safety Operations

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media, a leading B2B media provider, announced today that Tim Sendelbach has joined the company as Vice President and Chief of its Public Safety Operations. The hire represents Bobit’s plans to expand its public safety vertical beyond law enforcement.



“I’ve been pursuing opportunities in the public safety sector for quite some time and when I joined Bobit I was excited to know we already had a well-respected and established brand in law enforcement with Police Magazine and our focus from the outset was to expand our presence within this market. Our business is ever-evolving, whether it’s adapting to the changing industries we are currently in or entering adjacent ones,” said Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit. “When the opportunity arose to join forces with Tim to help broaden our footprint in the public safety arena, it was an easy decision for us. His wealth of knowledge of the fire service and overall emergency response industry, as both a fire chief and in media and conferences, is unmatched, and we are very excited to have him join our team.”

Sendelbach’s commitment to training and education aligns with Bobit’s mission to help business and professionals succeed. Sendelbach has served through the ranks, from firefighter to fire chief, over the last 34 years. Tim is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer and Chief Training Officer with the Center for Public Safety Excellence and has earned a master’s degree in Leadership from Bellevue University, bachelor degrees in Fire Administration and Arson and an Associates degree in Emergency Medical Care from Eastern Kentucky University. Sendelbach is a past president of the International Society of Fire Service Instructors, and is a strong advocate for firefighter health and wellness and a passionate supporter of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Sendelbach has extensive experience pairing his fire service career with his passion for training & education as editor-in-chief of various publications, overseeing the content and editorial direction for print publications, websites and conferences.

“It’s an honor to join Bobit as the Chief of Public Safety Operations,” said Sendelbach. “Bobit’s core initiatives and values align directly with what I’ve spent my entire career focused on: sharing information, training firefighters and continuously working to improve the operational safety and effectiveness of the fire service. I look forward to continuing to work toward these goals alongside the team at Bobit and the many partners who will join us in this effort.”

Sendelbach will be based in Las Vegas.

