Lace Up for Better Futures at the 32nd annual UNCF New Orleans Walk for Education

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #LaceUp4UNCF (United Negro College Fund) at the 32nd annual New Orleans UNCF Walk for Education on Oct. 12, 2019, at Audubon Park Riverview. Nearly 2,500 community supporters will go the extra mile to provide a quality college degree through area historically black colleges and universities and their students, including UNCF-member institutions Dillard and Xavier universities.

“More than ever, students need a college education to be competitive and succeed in today’s global economy,” said Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., president and CEO of UNCF. “By investing in our students now through events like the UNCF Walk for Education, we are providing them with a path to success that will pay future dividends for them, their families and communities, and for all of us.”

Whether you walk or run, UNCF invites you to bring the whole family for a day full of fun, food, entertainment, kids’ activities and health screenings. Members of the local community are encouraged to register or form teams, securing better futures for all Americans one step at a time.

“Through events such as the walk, UNCF New Orleans has helped thousands of area students get to and through college,” said LaJuana Chenier, regional development director, UNCF. “With every footstep, a deserving student gets closer to earning their degree—which helps all of us—and that’s why it’s important to #LaceUp4UNCF in New Orleans.”

WWL-TV’s Charisse Gibson and Katie Moore will serve as the mistresses of ceremonies. This year’s sponsors include Shell Oil, Audubon Nature Institute, 4WWL and many others.

To register for the walk, please visit UNCF.org/NewOreansWalk.

For more information on the New Orleans UNCF Walk for Education, please contact Tina Morris at 504.581.3794 or by email at tina.morris@uncf.org. Follow this event on social media, @Uncf_nola.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.

Attachment

Cynetra McMillian UNCF 202.854.0007 cynetra.mcmillian@uncf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.