Global $14.1 Billion Airport Logistics Systems Market, 2025 - Opportunities in Green Freight, Blockchain Freight Management, Cloud & Big Data Analytics

The global airport logistics systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2025.



The factors such as globalization and strong growth in the international trade; advancements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions; entry of low cost airlines; growth in communication technologies; and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the growth of the global airport logistics systems market. Moreover, green freight, blockchain in freight management, and cloud and big data analytics are the key factors providing growth opportunities for the various players operating in this market.



The global airport logistics systems market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2025- by product (sorting devices, scanners, conveyors, destination coded vehicles, freight information systems), service (maintenance and support, integration and deployment, consulting). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.



Based on product type, sorting devices accounted for the largest share of the global airport baggage handling systems market in 2017. Increasing demand for sorting technologies in baggage handling at airports is attributing to the market growth of this segment. However, conveyors are expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to increasing airport passengers, automation in the conveyor belt technologies, modernization of airports, and rising digitization.



On the basis of service type, maintenance and support services segment accounted for the largest share of the global airport logistics systems market in 2017. However, integration and deployment segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing digitization and developments in the IT solutions.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the four major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global airport logistics systems market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing demand for the state-of-the art airport infrastructure; rising demand for warehouse management and operations to manage air cargo; growth in the air cargo traffic; and high demand for fast moving baggage systems are expected to drive the growth of the airport logistic market in this region.



The major players operating in the global airport logistics systems market are Siemens AG, Vanderlande industries, Daifuku, CHAMP Cargosystems, Beumer Group, Unisys Corporation, IBS Software Solutions, CIMC Group, Kale Logistics Solutions, and ALS Logistics Solutions, among many others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Globalization and Strong Growth in International Trade

4.2.2. Entry of Low Cost Airlines

4.2.3. Advancements in Freight Security, Safety, and Transportation Solutions

4.2.4. Modernization of Airports to Strengthen Baggage Handling Systems

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Green Freight

4.3.2. Blockchain in Freight Management

4.3.3. Cloud and Big Data Analytics

4.4. Market Trends

4.4.1. Increased Focus on Autonomous Vehicles in Logistics Sector

4.4.2. Internet of Things (IoT) and Air Cargo Digitization

4.4.3. Value Added Services from Market Players

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Increasing Air Fuel Prices and Expenses

4.5.2. Operational Evolution of Small Players



5. Airport Logistics Systems Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Airport Baggage Handling Systems

5.2.1. Sorting Devices

5.2.2. Scanner Systems

5.2.3. Conveyors

5.2.4. Destination Coded Vehicles

5.3. Aviation Cargo Management Systems

5.3.1. Warehouse and Operational Management Systems

5.3.2. Freight Information Systems

5.3.3. Aviation Cargo Screening Systems



6. Airport Logistics Systems Market, by Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Support and Maintenance

6.3. System Integration and Deployment

6.4. Consulting



7. Airport Logistics Systems Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. Korea

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America & Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. U.A.E

7.5.3. Argentina

7.5.4. Rest of LAMEA (RoLAMEA)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Agreements and Collaborations

8.1.2. Expansions

8.1.3. New Product Launches

8.1.4. Other Developments

8.2. Market Share Analysis, by key players



9. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product/Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Daifuku Co. Ltd.

9.2. Siemens AG

9.3. Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V.

9.4. China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (Pteris Global)

9.5. Champ Cargosystems S.A. (A Subsidiary of SITA)

9.6. Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

9.7. Unisys Corporation

9.8. IBS Software Services Private Limited

9.9. Kale Logistics Solutions

9.10. ALS Logistics Solutions



