Global Parcel & Postal Automation Systems Market, Forecast to 2025 - Use of Automated Mobile Robots is the Next Level of Postal Sorting

The global parcel and postal automation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025.

The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs, and the rising need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry. On the other hand, the declining volume of traditional mails, along with design and operational challenges are expected to be the key challenges of this market.

The global parcel and postal automation systems market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2025-by product (parcel sorting systems, mail sorting systems, automatic reading and coding systems, and parcel and postal software), component (hardware, software, and services), and application (courier, express, & parcel; government postal). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Based on product type, parcel sorting systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global parcel and postal automation systems market in 2017. Rising parcel volumes and increasing adoption of automation technologies by many companies are the major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

On the basis of application, parcel and postal automation systems market is segmented into two major segments namely, government postal; and courier, express & parcels. Courier, express & parcels segment accounted for the largest share of the global parcel and postal automation systems market in 2017. However, government postal segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of digitization and developments in the government postal sector.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the four major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global parcel and postal automation systems market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of this market is attributed to the highly growing e-commerce industry in the U.S., increasing demand for automation in the region, and presence of well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.2.3. Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

4.2.2. Increasing Labor Costs

4.2.3. Rising Need for Automated Sorting and Delivery Processes

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Globalization and Growing Trade and Commerce in the Emerging Economies

4.4. Market Challenges

4.4.1. Rising Complexity of Packages

4.4.2. Design and Operational Challenges

4.4.3. Declining Volume of Traditional Letters

4.5. Market Trends

4.5.1. Use of Automated Mobile Robots - Next Level of Postal Sorting

4.5.2. Technological Advancements in Parcel and Postal Automation Industry



5 Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Services

5.3. Software



6 Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Parcel Sorters

6.2.1. Linear Parcel Sorter

6.2.2. Loop Parcel Sorters

6.3. Mail Sorting Systems

6.3.1. Letter Sorters

6.3.2. Culler Facer Cancellers

6.3.3. Flat Sorters

6.3.4. Mixed Mail Sorters

6.4. Automatic Reading and Coding Systems

6.5. Parcel and Postal Software



7 Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Courier, Express and Parcels

7.3. Government Postal



8 Parcel & Postal Automation System Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Rest of APAC

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East & Africa

8.5.2. Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Expansions

9.1.2. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

9.1.3. New Product Launches and Enhancements

9.1.4. Acquisitions

9.1.5. Other Developments

9.2. Markey Share Analysis by Key Players

9.2.1. Parcel and Postal Automation Systems

9.2.2. Parcel Sorting Systems

9.2.3. Mail Sorting Systems



10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Product Portfolio Analysis, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)

10.1 Siemens AG

10.2. Beumer Group

10.3. Pitney Bowes

10.4. Vanderlande Industries

10.5. Solystic SAS

10.6. Toshiba

10.7. NEC Corporation

10.8. Zebra Technologies

10.9. Fives Group

10.10. National Presort Inc. (NPI)



