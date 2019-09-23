Secretary Perry Announces Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board and Meeting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced the second installment of members of his Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB), as well as the details of the second meeting occurring on October 2, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
It is the responsibility of SEAB to provide insights and recommendations to the Secretary of Energy on the ongoing Department priorities including: advancing research in Artificial Intelligence, enhancing energy security domestically and abroad, fostering innovation by reducing regulatory road blocks, and continuing a record of energy abundance with the Trump Administration’s “all-of-the-above” energy policy.
The new members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board will include the following individuals:
- Scott Campbell – Senior Strategic Advisor, Baker Donelson; President, The Howard Baker Forum
- Marvin Fertel – Retired President and CEO, Nuclear Energy Institute
- Ankur Jain – Founder and CEO, Kairos
- Kay Coles James – President, The Heritage Foundation
- Sean McGarvey – President, North America’s Building Trades Unions
- Dr. Thomas Rosenbaum – President, California Institute of Technology
- Bill Samuels, Jr. – Chairman Emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery, Inc.
- Michael Whatley – Partner, HBW Resources
These men and women were chosen as some of the best, brightest, and most qualified representatives in their respective fields. Read their biographies here.
###
News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940
