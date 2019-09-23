Global Fruit & Vegetable Coatings Market Report 2019-2023 - Increasing Post-Harvest Fruit & Vegetable Losses Drives Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis considers sales from fruit coatings and vegetable coatings product segments. The analysis also considers the sales of fruits and vegetables coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the fruits coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of edible coatings on fruits will play a significant role in the fruits coatings segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the report looks at factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, growing government support to increase fruits and vegetables production, and increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses.
However, the growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and adverse climatic conditions affecting fruits and vegetables production are a few challenges that might hamper the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings industry over the forecast period.
Increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses
Post-harvest losses are one of the major concerns in the fruits and vegetable markets across the world. One of the major reasons for the post-harvest losses is the spread of post-harvest diseases due to pathogen activities among fruits and vegetables. This is increasing the demand for effective post-harvest pest control solutions such as the application of fruit and vegetable coatings.
These coatings can prevent oxidation, moisture transfer, and pathogen growth in fruits and vegetables. Thus, the growing use of fruits and vegetables coatings will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Growing consumer inclination toward vegan diet
Factors such as increasing focus on weight management, health issues associated with meat consumption, concerns of antibiotic use in animals, and growing focus on animal welfare are encouraging the consumers to shift toward vegan diet.
This will boost the demand for fruits and vegetable coatings to increase their shelf life. This rise in demand for fruits and vegetable coatings will subsequently influence the growth of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global fruits and vegetables coatings market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables coatings manufacturers, that include:
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc.
- D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.
- Fomesa Fruitech SLU
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
- Nipro Fresh
- Productos Citrosol S.A.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- UPL Ltd.
- XEDA International S.A.
Also, the fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations in fruit and vegetable coatings
- Growing consumer inclination toward vegan diet
- Growing demand for indoor farming practices for fruits and vegetables
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc.
- D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.
- Fomesa Fruitech SLU
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
- Nipro Fresh
- Productos Citrosol S.A.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- UPL Ltd.
- XEDA International S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj70ai
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
