Global Fruit & Vegetable Coatings Market Report 2019-2023 - Increasing Post-Harvest Fruit & Vegetable Losses Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis considers sales from fruit coatings and vegetable coatings product segments. The analysis also considers the sales of fruits and vegetables coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the fruits coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of edible coatings on fruits will play a significant role in the fruits coatings segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, growing government support to increase fruits and vegetables production, and increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses.



However, the growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and adverse climatic conditions affecting fruits and vegetables production are a few challenges that might hamper the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings industry over the forecast period.



Increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses



Post-harvest losses are one of the major concerns in the fruits and vegetable markets across the world. One of the major reasons for the post-harvest losses is the spread of post-harvest diseases due to pathogen activities among fruits and vegetables. This is increasing the demand for effective post-harvest pest control solutions such as the application of fruit and vegetable coatings.



These coatings can prevent oxidation, moisture transfer, and pathogen growth in fruits and vegetables. Thus, the growing use of fruits and vegetables coatings will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Growing consumer inclination toward vegan diet



Factors such as increasing focus on weight management, health issues associated with meat consumption, concerns of antibiotic use in animals, and growing focus on animal welfare are encouraging the consumers to shift toward vegan diet.



This will boost the demand for fruits and vegetable coatings to increase their shelf life. This rise in demand for fruits and vegetable coatings will subsequently influence the growth of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global fruits and vegetables coatings market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables coatings manufacturers, that include:



AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Nipro Fresh

Productos Citrosol S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

XEDA International S.A.

Also, the fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in fruit and vegetable coatings

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan diet

Growing demand for indoor farming practices for fruits and vegetables

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

