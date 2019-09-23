South Dakota Trucking Association Awards Wade Wagemann and Rick Hoogendoorn of YRC Freight

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Freight, a leading transportation provider for industrial, commercial and retail goods, specializing in solutions for businesses across North America, is proud to announce two of its employees were selected as award recipients during the South Dakota Trucking Association ’s Annual Convention inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center.



YRC Freight Professional Driver, Wade Wagemann, was chosen as the South Dakota Driver of the Year 2019 by the South Dakota Trucking Association (SDTA) and the Safety Management Council. As the award was presented, this Executive Proclamation was read:

“WHEREAS, Wade Wagemann started his career 27 years ago in the trucking industry and has spent the last 16 years with YRC Freight in Watertown, SD; and WHEREAS, Wade has driven 2.3 million accident-free miles in his career; and WHEREAS, Wade, as a Safety Trainer, leads safety demos, coaches co-workers in Drivecam, and leads the efforts of all safety-related functions for YRC Freight in Watertown, SD; and WHEREAS, Wade has competed in the South Dakota Truck Driving Championships 13 times and has been named the Grand Champion three times in state competitions; and WHEREAS, he has competed 10 times at the National Truck Driving Championships and was named the Driver of the Month in February 2015, and again in July 2019; and WHEREAS, on June 17, 2019, Wade, while driving his truck noticed a toddler wandering around in the street and coaxed the child off the street to safety and stayed with him until the police arrived; and NOW, THEREFORE, I, KRISTI NOEM, Governor of the State of South Dakota, do hereby proclaim September 6, 2019, as WADE WAGEMANN DAY in South Dakota.”

Wagemann, the 2019 South Dakota 5-Axle Champion, competed for his thirteenth time at the South Dakota Truck Driving Championships (TDCs) this year. He was also South Dakota’s 2018 Twin Trailers champion and Grand Champion and tied in the best Pre-Trip course category. After 13 years of competing at the South Dakota TDCs, he has earned the Grand Championship title three times: 2018, Twins class; 2014, 3-Axle class; and in 2007, the Twins class.

This professional driver consistently demonstrates a level of professionalism above and beyond. Wagemann says he competes to see how he stacks up against other professional drivers and to learn more about the industry, its new rules and regulations, and he continues to learn something new about safety every day. He has four children and lives in Aberdeen, South Dakota. When not driving or competing at safety events, he enjoys attending auctions and farming.

During the same evening, YRC Freight Customer Service Director, Rick Hoogendoorn, was presented with the South Dakota Trucking Association’s Chairman’s Award for 2019--one of this organization’s highest honors. Hoogendoorn stated, “I view this award as a ‘lifetime achievement award.’ I could not be prouder of our members and our mission of promoting safety in our industry. Receiving this award is the peak of my nearly 40-years of service to the association, our industry and my 35-years at YRC Freight.”

Hoogendoorn has been very active with the SDTA since 1980. He has held a number of roles over the years: Chairman of the SDTA Board, Vice-President of the Safety Council and Chairman of the South Dakota/North Dakota Truck Driving Championships. Currently, Hoogendoorn is on the SDTA Board of Directors and is the Course Steward for the state truck driving championships. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Trucking Associations (ATA) representing the state of South Dakota as the ATA State Vice-President where he actively lobbies for the transportation industry on a state and national level.

During his 35-years with YRC Freight, Rick Hoogendoorn was part of the team that centralized Customer Service and opened up the Des Moines Center. He was also part of the team that built the Sioux Falls Center from the ground up. He is currently the Director of Customer Service and oversees the customer service groups in Sioux Falls, Des Moines and 13 field sites across the country. He is married with six children and six grandchildren and also an active member of the Kiwanis. Hoogendoorn supports non-profit agencies focusing on underprivileged children in his community. When not active at work or safety events, he enjoys golfing and motorcycle trips.

“We congratulate both Wade Wagemann and Rick Hoogendoorn for these truly remarkable safety accomplishments,” states YRC Freight President, T.J. O’Connor. “It’s only through the hard work and dedication to safety of professionals like Wade and Rick that YRC Freight can be the industry-leader it is today. We thank you and all of the dedicated YRC Freight employees who equate our name with safety.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7b58ec9-99bb-4c2a-aebc-7425587564dc

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) and short-haul shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc., the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at yrcfreight.com for more information or connect with us on our social channels: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Vimeo .

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, YRC Freight (Nasdaq: YRCW)

South Dakota Trucking Association Awards Wade Wagemann and Rick Hoogendoorn of YRC Freight YRC Freight Customer Service Director, Rick Hoogendoorn, recipient of the South Dakota Trucking Association Chairman’s Award for 2019 (left) and YRC Freight Professional driver, Wade Wagemann, South Dakota Trucking Association’s Driver of the Year 2019 (right) celebrate “Wade Wagemann Day” in the state of South Dakota.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.