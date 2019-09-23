Cards & Payments: Global Market Characteristics, Products, Segmentation, Supply Chain, Trends & Strategies, Size & Growth (2014-2022)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cards & Payments Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cards & payments? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending and payments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The cards & payments market section of the report gives context. It compares the cards & payments market with other segments of the lending and payments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cards & payments indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Cards, Payments

Companies Mentioned: American Express Company, Visa, Bank of America, PayPal, Mastercard

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, cards & payments indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cards & payments market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global cards & payments market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global cards & payments market.



The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures.



According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Cards & Payments Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Cards & Payments Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Cards & Payments Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Cards & Payments Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Cards & Payments Market Trends And Strategies



8. Cards & Payments Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Cards & Payments Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Cards & Payments Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Cards & Payments Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Cards & Payments Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Cards & Payments Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Cards & Payments Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Cards

10.1.2. Payments



11. Cards & Payments Market Metrics

11.1. Cards & Payments Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Cards & Payments Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



American Express Company

Visa

Bank of America

PayPal

Mastercard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mce4kt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

