AAAASF Welcomes Monda Shaver, RN BSN MSHM, as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer

/EIN News/ -- Gurnee, Illinois, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) has appointed Monda Shaver, RN, BSN, MSHM, as the organization’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer.

“We are excited to have Monda join our team in this newly created role. Her experience and expertise in healthcare policy and regulations will undoubtedly elevate AAAASF’s grasp on federal, regional, and state issues,” said Thomas S. Terranova, JD, MA, Executive Director of AAAASF. “She's incredibly knowledgeable about the unique challenges facing accreditation organizations and the ever-changing healthcare regulatory landscape.”

Most recently Shaver has served as the Technical Director of Accreditation Services at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Prior to that she served as the Director of Accreditation Operations at the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

During her tenure at CMS Shaver was the lead for national accrediting organization programs enforcement and oversight. She provided technical guidance to stakeholders and developed operational policies and procedures related to accreditation organization oversight. Shaver also served as the lead for the national Accrediting Organizations IT reporting system ensuring quality control in addition to providing the necessary support and education to organizations utilizing the reporting system.

Shaver received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science Degree in Healthcare Management from Touro University.

About AAAASF

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 2,500 outpatient facilities are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies, and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the “gold standard” for quality patient care.

AAAASF programs include surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical, and dental. AAAASF is also approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient physical therapy agencies, as well as rural health clinics. For more information, visit www.aaaasf.org or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Jen Swanson, MNA CAE American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc. 2247016020 jswanson@aaaasf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.