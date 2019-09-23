SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Glu Mobile Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Glu Mobile Inc. (“Glu Mobile” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GLUU) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 1, 2019, post-market, Glu Mobile drastically decreased its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Glu Mobile had revised its annual guidance “primarily to reflect the timing of new launches, contribution from newly launched titles and incremental UA investment to take advantage of favorable ROI opportunities."

On this news, Glu Mobile’s stock price fell over 36%, to close at $4.82 per share on August 2, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/glu-mobile-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.