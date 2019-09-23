Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market, 2014-2019 & 2022 - Featuring AT&T, China Mobile, Verizon Communications, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefonica

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the wireless telecommunication carriers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider telecom market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The wireless telecommunication carriers market section of the report gives context. It compares the wireless telecommunication carriers market with other segments of the telecom market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wireless telecommunication carriers indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services, Wireless Internet Services

Companies Mentioned: AT&T, China Mobile, Verizon Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefonica SA

Metrics Covered: Number of Internet Users, Number of Smartphone Users, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, wireless telecommunication carriers indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

North America was the largest region in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global wireless telecommunication carriers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market.



The biggest forthcoming change in the telecoms industry is the emergence of fifth-generation mobile networks (5G). 5G is expected to be much quicker than the present 4G. It will be some years before this technology becomes commercially available. The new generation mobile network is likely to provide the capacity needed to support the IoT(Internet Of Things) revolution. Low latency is another important feature expected from 5G.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services

10.1.2. Wireless Internet Services



11. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Metrics

11.1. Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



