Global Paints & Coatings Market Report 2014-2022 Featuring PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical, and RPM International

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the paints and coatings? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report from answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chemicals by end use market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The paints and coatings market section of the report gives context. It compares the paints and coatings market with other segments of the chemicals by end use market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, paints and coatings indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others - Paints & Coatings

Companies Mentioned: PPG Industries Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Dow Chemical, RPM International Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, paints and coatings indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paints and coatings market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global paints and coatings market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global paints and coatings market.



Smart coatings and high performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance efficiencies of coating compounds. Nano coatings, are a type of smart coating which has extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high performance properties such as long life cycle and high cost efficiency.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Paints And Coatings Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Paints And Coatings Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Paints And Coatings Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Paints And Coatings Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Paints And Coatings Market Trends And Strategies



8. Paints And Coatings Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Paints And Coatings Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Paints And Coatings Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Paints And Coatings Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Paints And Coatings Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Water Borne Coatings

10.1.2. Solvent Based Coatings

10.1.3. Powder Coatings

10.1.4. Others - Paints And Coatings



11. Paints And Coatings Market Metrics

11.1. Paints And Coatings Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Paints And Coatings Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



PPG Industries Inc

The Sherwin-Williams Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Dow Chemical

RPM International Inc.

