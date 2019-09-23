On Anniversary of Corporate Rebranding, Bambu Global Shares Key Corporate Milestones

Expands Staff; Wins Customer Contracts; Achieves Breakthroughs in Renewable Energy, Cool Paints, Luminescent Coatings, Safe Tattoos and Other Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the first anniversary of its corporate rebranding, Bambu Global, a scientific innovator and provider of breakthrough color and light solutions for a variety of markets, announced that it has reached key milestones in its mission to modulate light energy into disruptive products that enhance and save lives. After 18 years in which tens of millions of dollars have been invested in R&D, Bambu Global is finally ready to go to market and face consumers.

Under the direction of Saleem Miyan, President & Chief Commercialization Officer, in the past year Bambu Global has doubled its staff within all key corporate subsidiaries across its Lowell, Mass. headquarters. A key appointment was the addition of former U.S. Navy Captain, General Charles Stuppard, Ph.D., who became general manager of the company’s Canopy Defense subsidiary, which works to make military operations more efficient through lighting technologies; Betty Gower, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer, whose experience includes rebranding the Universal logo and executing the Kaiser Permanente ACA rollout; and Scott Oppenheim, VP of Product Management, who brings 20 years of diverse technology experience serving medical, defense, scientific, industrial, and automotive markets.

The company’s INQUE subsidiary also has made key management appointees bringing on executives with senior leadership experience with consumer companies such as Starbucks, McDonalds, Dunkin Brands, etc.; together, they bring deep expertise in driving the strategic direction and rollout for companies and brands across industries, including retail and franchising models.

Bambu Global also continued its expansion, including a new R&D center in Chicago for its Aurea LED lighting division.

“Since our corporate rebranding last June, we’ve made tremendous progress in bringing our bright ideas – from cool roof paints to biofriendly LED lighting – to reality,” said Miyan. “Not only have we received and applied for patents on 70 product innovations within our six divisions, but we’ve also assembled a portfolio of companies and earned the respect of the industries in which they operate, through awards and rankings, as well as new contracts. We’re well on our way to realizing all that we envisioned for the company – using scientific breakthroughs in light and color technologies to help improve lives.”

In the past year, Bambu Global and its affiliated companies have launched innovative solutions, such as "cool paints" that reflect heat to keep buildings cooler; tunable LED lighting that improves our biological health; photoluminescent coatings that provide light without electricity for improved safety; and permanent brilliant tattoo inks that are safer and can be “turned off.”

The Bambu Global scientific team, known as Bambu Vault and led by Satish Agrawal, Ph.D., a former Chief Technology Officer at Polaroid, has expertise in various fields, including chemistry, biology and physics. By hybridizing these skillsets and capabilities, Bambu Global has created a unique cross-disciplinary environment to drive innovation across multiple markets and industry categories.

In the past year, Bambu Global has also achieved the following key milestones:

Restructuring into a Portfolio of Six Key Companies. As part of its rebranding from just one year ago, Bambu Global announced a restructuring into a portfolio of six companies focused on advanced technologies that are now commercialized, or soon-to-become commercialized, in life sciences, lighting, renewable energy, safety, tattoo and defense industries.

INQUE : Develops and holds a patent for the world’s only skin tissue imaging system that provides a safe and healthier permanent tattoo experience that can have its image “turned off” painlessly without the need for dangerous high energy laser techniques or grafts.

Tabashir : Enhances and enables existing lifesaving technologies. Breakthrough Stimulus-Triggered Therapeutics use heat to control medical delivery solutions, minimizing reactions in the body – reducing adverse drug effects, speeding healing, and improving patient outcomes.

Aurea Lighting : Develops LED lighting solutions that are in sync with our body’s and horticultural biological needs, while maintaining high efficiency and light quality through sensors and environmental conditions.

Canopy Defense : Develops electromagnetic solutions that improve the safety and efficiency of a wide variety of mission critical defense operations, and are enabling the U.S. military to return home uninjured and safe.

Nygra Coatings : Has released a truly disruptive range of patented paints and coatings that repel heat-causing infrared radiation, dramatically lowering building cooling and maintenance costs.

Bambu Way : Has commercialized luminescence dyes, films and paints that as an industry first, provide light in darkness in any color. As an example, it utilizes its patented “Light without Electricity” phosphor technology for safe egress in buildings without the need for electricity.

Industry Accolades, Recognition. Bambu Global and its portfolio companies have received numerous industry recognitions in the past year alone. Nygra Coatings was identified as one of The Top Three Trends at the International Roofing Expo in February for its flex white coating with a solar reflectance index of 109, which is among the best in the industry. Nygra Coatings has recently secured another million-dollar contract for projects in NY. At LightFair in May, Aurea Lighting debuted game-changing healthy LED lighting that improves alertness and productivity without sacrificing energy efficiency.

In 2018, INQUE was runner up in the Wellness category at the New England Business Association’s New England Innovation Awards, and in 2019, Aurea Lighting company was recently selected as a finalist.

Customer Wins. Bambu Vault has recently completed the 2019 U.S. Air Force award it received and is moving into phase two this quarter. Bambu Vault will use the funding to further refine and test its patented SafeSightTM light conversion technology for U.S. Department of Defense Applications. This game-changing technology dramatically increases safety during night or restricted light operations by eliminating visible light from digital devices and headlights and converting it to a tuned IR signal only visible under advanced night vision technologies.

About Bambu Global

Bambu Global, founded in 2001 and based in Lowell, Mass., develops and commercializes breakthrough technologies through a family of companies in the life sciences, lighting, renewable energy, safety, defense and tattoo industries. Combining the advanced sciences with unbridled imagination, Bambu Global is transforming electromagnetic energy in new ways to create unique color and light effects. Through its discoveries and more than 70 patents, Bambu Global is significantly improving lives, transforming industries and unlocking new areas of business value. For more information, visit www.BambuGlobal.com.

Attachments

Norman Birnbach Bambu Global 781-639-6701 birnbach@birnbachcom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.