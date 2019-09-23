DEADLINE ALERT for CURLF, ABMD, NTAP, and PS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF )

Class Period: November 21, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) that Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) that such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and (4) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD )

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) that the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (3) that the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) that, consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP )

Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS )

Class Period: August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Pluralsight was experiencing sales execution challenges which impacted its billings; (2) that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training its salesforce that would be necessary to meet its lofty billing projections; (3) that Pluralsight was behind on the onboarding of new sales representatives, which was causing sales execution issues and preventing the Company from meeting its high growth projections; and (4) that as a result, Pluralsight’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.