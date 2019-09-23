Global Pouches Market by Type, Material, Treatment Type, Pouch Weight, Sealer, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024
The "Pouches Market by Type (Stand-Up, Flat, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Aluminum Foil, Paper, Bioplastics), Treatment Type (Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-Filled), Pouch Weight, Sealer, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pouches market is projected to grow from US$ 36.4 billion in 2019, to reach US$ 46.1 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.8%.
- This market study covers the pouches market across various segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, type, treatment type, application, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the pouches market.
The pouches market is dominated by several large players, such as Amcor (Australia), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Mondi (Austria), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Sealed Air (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Coveris (Austria), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Goglio SpA (Italy), KOROZO (Turkey), ProAmpac (US), Gualapack S.p.A. (Italy), and DaklaPack (Netherlands).
These companies have a strong product portfolio and focus on expanding their market presence and product portfolio by adopting strategic initiatives such as new product launches; mergers & acquisitions; expansions, investments, & divestitures; and partnerships, agreements, & joint ventures.
The rise in demand for packaged food and beverages is projected to drive the overall growth of the pouches market across the globe from 2019 to 2024
The rising demand for packaged food and the need for cost-effective packaging solutions is projected to drive the demand for pouches. However, the recycling of multi-layer structures and the availability of substitutes are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.
In terms of value, the stand-up pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The stand-up pouches segment in the pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for stand-up pouches in the food & beverage industry, as they are durable and render high stability to the product. Stand-up pouches are commonly used for food packaging products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. They are considered an ideal packaging solution for products that weigh less than a pound.
In terms of value, the standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024
The standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. The demand for longer shelf life, aesthetic appeal, and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the standard segment. In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores. However, the hot-filled segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for products with longer shelf life and their usage in ready-to-drink beverages.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals, which has led to a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat products. Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries such as India and China are projected to drive the demand for pouches.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pouches Market
4.2 Asia Pacific: Pouches Market, By Type and Country
4.3 Pouches Market, By Type
4.4 Pouches Market, By Flat Pouches
4.5 Pouches Market, By Stand-Up Pouches
4.6 Pouches Market, By Material
4.7 Pouches Market, By Treatment Type
4.8 Pouches Market, By Application
4.9 Pouches Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages
5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness
5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand From End-Use Industries
5.2.1.4 Aesthetic Appeal
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand From Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pouches in Alcohol Packaging
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes
5.2.4.2 Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players
6.3.1.2 High Investments
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.2.1 Abundance of Substitutes
6.3.2.2 Low Switching Costs
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.4.1 High-Volume Buyers Hold A High Degree of Bargaining Power
6.3.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.3.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation
6.3.5.2 Low Customer Loyalty
7 Pouches Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stand-Up Pouches
7.2.1 Bottom Gusset Bags are the Most Preferred Type of Pouches
7.3 Flat Pouches
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Four-Side-Seal Pouches to Drive the Demand for Flat Pouches
7.4 Rollstock
7.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Rollstock Segment
8 Pouches Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plastic Films
8.2.1 The Plastic Films Segment to Lead the Pouches Market
8.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)
8.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
8.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
8.2.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe)
8.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
8.2.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
8.2.3.2 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
8.2.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
8.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
8.2.6 Polyamide
8.3 Aluminum Foil
8.3.1 Rising Demand for High Ductility and Barrier Protection Packaging Products to Drive the Demand for Aluminum Foil
8.4 Paper
8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Low Weight to Drive the Growth of the Paper Segment
8.5 Bioplastics
8.5.1 Growing Trend Towards Sustainable Packaging to Drive the Bioplastics Segment
9 Pouches Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food
9.2.1 Growth in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Drive the Pouches Demand in the Food Industry
9.3 Beverages
9.3.1 Beverages Application is Projected to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period
9.4 Personal Care & Homecare
9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Pouches in Personal Care to Drive the Market
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Aesthetic Appeal and Product Protection Characteristics of Pouches to Drive Its Demand in Healthcare
9.6 Others
10 Pouches Market, By Treatment Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Standard
10.2.1 Standard Pouches to Be the Largest Segment of the Pouches Market
10.3 Aseptic
10.3.1 Increasing Need for A Longer Shelf Life of Products to Boost the Usage of Aseptic Pouches
10.4 Retort
10.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Demand for Retort Pouches
10.5 Hot-Filled
10.5.1 High Demand From the Beverages Industry to Drive the Demand for Hot-Filled Pouches
11 Pouches Market, By Pouch Weight
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Below 10 Grams
11.3 10-20 Grams
11.4 50-70 Grams
11.5 More Than 70 Grams
12 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer
12.1 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer
12.2 Direct Heat Sealer
12.3 Vacuum Pouch Sealer
13 Pouches Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Pouches Market Size, By Region
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Germany
13.2.1.1 Germany to Lead the Stand-Up Pouches Market in Europe
13.2.2 UK
13.2.2.1 Increase in Expenditure on Food and Beverages to Drive the Demand for Pouches in the UK
13.2.3 France
13.2.3.1 Stand-Up Pouches Segment to Lead the Pouches Market in France
13.2.4 Spain
13.2.4.1 Rise in Demand for Convenient Packaging to Support the Growth of the Pouches Market in Spain
13.2.5 Russia
13.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Ready-To-Eat and Packaged Food to Drive the Pouches Market in Russia
13.2.6 Italy
13.2.6.1 Flat Pouches to Lead the Pouches Market in Italy
13.2.7 Rest of Europe
13.2.7.1 Growing Consumption of Packaged Food to Drive the Demand for Pouches in Rest of Europe
13.3 North America
13.3.1 US
13.3.1.1 The US to Lead the North American Pouches Market
13.3.2 Canada
13.3.2.1 Increase in Exports of Packaged Food to Drive the Canadian Pouches Market
13.3.3 Mexico
13.3.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Frozen, Ready-To-Eat, and Processed Food to Drive the Pouches Market in Mexico
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 China to Lead the Asia Pacific Pouches Market
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 High Demand From the Food & Beverages Segment to Drive the Pouches Market in Japan
13.4.3 India
13.4.3.1 India to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Market for Pouches in Asia Pacific
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.4.1 High Disposable Income, Rise in the Consumption of Packaged Food, and Changes in Lifestyle to Drive the Pouches Market in Australia
13.4.5 South Korea
13.4.5.1 Demand for Convenience Packaging is Expected to Impact the South Korean Pouches Market
13.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.4.6.1 Rise in Consumption of Packed Food to Drive the Pouches Market in the Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East & Africa
13.5.1 Turkey
13.5.1.1 Turkey to Lead the Pouches Market in the Middle East & Africa
13.5.2 South Africa
13.5.2.1 Bottom Gusset Bags to Be the Largest Consumed Type of Pouch in South Africa
13.5.3 Saudi Arabia
13.5.3.1 Increasing Need for Convenience Packaging in Various Applications is Driving the Pouches Market in Saudi Arabia
13.5.4 Nigeria
13.5.4.1 Rapid Urbanization to Drive the Pouches Market in Nigeria
13.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa
13.5.5.1 The Market in Rest of the Middle East & Africa to Grow at A Stagnant Rate
13.6 South America
13.6.1 Brazil
13.6.1.1 Growth in Disposable Income to Drive the Pouches Market in Brazil
13.6.2 Argentina
13.6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Innovative Packaging to Drive the Pouches Market in Argentina
13.6.3 Rest of South America
13.6.3.1 Growth in the Packaged Food Industry to Drive the Pouches Market in Rest of South America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures
14.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Joint Ventures
14.3.4 New Product Launches
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Smurfit Kappa
15.2 Amcor
15.3 Mondi
15.4 Berry Global Inc.
15.5 Sonoco
15.6 Sealed Air
15.7 Huhtamaki
15.8 Constantia Flexibles
15.9 Coveris
15.10 Clondalkin Group
15.11 Goglio Spa
15.12 KOROZO
15.13 Wipf Holding AG
15.14 A. Hatzopoulos S.A.
15.15 Proampac
15.16 Gualapack S.p.A.
15.17 Formika
15.18 Daklapack Group
15.19 Other Players
15.19.1 American Packaging Corporation
15.19.2 Bryce Corporation
15.19.3 Glenroy, Inc.
15.19.4 C-P Flexible Packaging
15.19.5 St. Johns Packaging
15.19.6 Scholle IPN
15.19.7 Interflex Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80anj2
