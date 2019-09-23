Global Pouches Market by Type, Material, Treatment Type, Pouch Weight, Sealer, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pouches Market by Type (Stand-Up, Flat, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Aluminum Foil, Paper, Bioplastics), Treatment Type (Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-Filled), Pouch Weight, Sealer, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pouches market is projected to grow from US$ 36.4 billion in 2019, to reach US$ 46.1 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.8%.



This market study covers the pouches market across various segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, type, treatment type, application, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the pouches market.

The pouches market is dominated by several large players, such as Amcor (Australia), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Mondi (Austria), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Sealed Air (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Coveris (Austria), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Goglio SpA (Italy), KOROZO (Turkey), ProAmpac (US), Gualapack S.p.A. (Italy), and DaklaPack (Netherlands).



These companies have a strong product portfolio and focus on expanding their market presence and product portfolio by adopting strategic initiatives such as new product launches; mergers & acquisitions; expansions, investments, & divestitures; and partnerships, agreements, & joint ventures.

The rise in demand for packaged food and beverages is projected to drive the overall growth of the pouches market across the globe from 2019 to 2024



The rising demand for packaged food and the need for cost-effective packaging solutions is projected to drive the demand for pouches. However, the recycling of multi-layer structures and the availability of substitutes are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of value, the stand-up pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The stand-up pouches segment in the pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for stand-up pouches in the food & beverage industry, as they are durable and render high stability to the product. Stand-up pouches are commonly used for food packaging products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. They are considered an ideal packaging solution for products that weigh less than a pound.



In terms of value, the standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024



The standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. The demand for longer shelf life, aesthetic appeal, and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the standard segment. In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores. However, the hot-filled segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for products with longer shelf life and their usage in ready-to-drink beverages.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals, which has led to a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat products. Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries such as India and China are projected to drive the demand for pouches.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pouches Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Pouches Market, By Type and Country

4.3 Pouches Market, By Type

4.4 Pouches Market, By Flat Pouches

4.5 Pouches Market, By Stand-Up Pouches

4.6 Pouches Market, By Material

4.7 Pouches Market, By Treatment Type

4.8 Pouches Market, By Application

4.9 Pouches Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness

5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Aesthetic Appeal

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pouches in Alcohol Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.4.2 Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players

6.3.1.2 High Investments

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.2.1 Abundance of Substitutes

6.3.2.2 Low Switching Costs

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.4.1 High-Volume Buyers Hold A High Degree of Bargaining Power

6.3.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation

6.3.5.2 Low Customer Loyalty



7 Pouches Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stand-Up Pouches

7.2.1 Bottom Gusset Bags are the Most Preferred Type of Pouches

7.3 Flat Pouches

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Four-Side-Seal Pouches to Drive the Demand for Flat Pouches

7.4 Rollstock

7.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Rollstock Segment



8 Pouches Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plastic Films

8.2.1 The Plastic Films Segment to Lead the Pouches Market

8.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

8.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.2.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe)

8.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.2.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.2.3.2 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

8.2.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

8.2.6 Polyamide

8.3 Aluminum Foil

8.3.1 Rising Demand for High Ductility and Barrier Protection Packaging Products to Drive the Demand for Aluminum Foil

8.4 Paper

8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Low Weight to Drive the Growth of the Paper Segment

8.5 Bioplastics

8.5.1 Growing Trend Towards Sustainable Packaging to Drive the Bioplastics Segment



9 Pouches Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food

9.2.1 Growth in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Drive the Pouches Demand in the Food Industry

9.3 Beverages

9.3.1 Beverages Application is Projected to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

9.4 Personal Care & Homecare

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Pouches in Personal Care to Drive the Market

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Aesthetic Appeal and Product Protection Characteristics of Pouches to Drive Its Demand in Healthcare

9.6 Others



10 Pouches Market, By Treatment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Standard

10.2.1 Standard Pouches to Be the Largest Segment of the Pouches Market

10.3 Aseptic

10.3.1 Increasing Need for A Longer Shelf Life of Products to Boost the Usage of Aseptic Pouches

10.4 Retort

10.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Demand for Retort Pouches

10.5 Hot-Filled

10.5.1 High Demand From the Beverages Industry to Drive the Demand for Hot-Filled Pouches



11 Pouches Market, By Pouch Weight

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Below 10 Grams

11.3 10-20 Grams

11.4 50-70 Grams

11.5 More Than 70 Grams



12 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer

12.1 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer

12.2 Direct Heat Sealer

12.3 Vacuum Pouch Sealer



13 Pouches Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Pouches Market Size, By Region

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Germany

13.2.1.1 Germany to Lead the Stand-Up Pouches Market in Europe

13.2.2 UK

13.2.2.1 Increase in Expenditure on Food and Beverages to Drive the Demand for Pouches in the UK

13.2.3 France

13.2.3.1 Stand-Up Pouches Segment to Lead the Pouches Market in France

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.4.1 Rise in Demand for Convenient Packaging to Support the Growth of the Pouches Market in Spain

13.2.5 Russia

13.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Ready-To-Eat and Packaged Food to Drive the Pouches Market in Russia

13.2.6 Italy

13.2.6.1 Flat Pouches to Lead the Pouches Market in Italy

13.2.7 Rest of Europe

13.2.7.1 Growing Consumption of Packaged Food to Drive the Demand for Pouches in Rest of Europe

13.3 North America

13.3.1 US

13.3.1.1 The US to Lead the North American Pouches Market

13.3.2 Canada

13.3.2.1 Increase in Exports of Packaged Food to Drive the Canadian Pouches Market

13.3.3 Mexico

13.3.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Frozen, Ready-To-Eat, and Processed Food to Drive the Pouches Market in Mexico

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 China to Lead the Asia Pacific Pouches Market

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 High Demand From the Food & Beverages Segment to Drive the Pouches Market in Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 India to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Market for Pouches in Asia Pacific

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.4.1 High Disposable Income, Rise in the Consumption of Packaged Food, and Changes in Lifestyle to Drive the Pouches Market in Australia

13.4.5 South Korea

13.4.5.1 Demand for Convenience Packaging is Expected to Impact the South Korean Pouches Market

13.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.4.6.1 Rise in Consumption of Packed Food to Drive the Pouches Market in the Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 Turkey

13.5.1.1 Turkey to Lead the Pouches Market in the Middle East & Africa

13.5.2 South Africa

13.5.2.1 Bottom Gusset Bags to Be the Largest Consumed Type of Pouch in South Africa

13.5.3 Saudi Arabia

13.5.3.1 Increasing Need for Convenience Packaging in Various Applications is Driving the Pouches Market in Saudi Arabia

13.5.4 Nigeria

13.5.4.1 Rapid Urbanization to Drive the Pouches Market in Nigeria

13.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

13.5.5.1 The Market in Rest of the Middle East & Africa to Grow at A Stagnant Rate

13.6 South America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.1.1 Growth in Disposable Income to Drive the Pouches Market in Brazil

13.6.2 Argentina

13.6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Innovative Packaging to Drive the Pouches Market in Argentina

13.6.3 Rest of South America

13.6.3.1 Growth in the Packaged Food Industry to Drive the Pouches Market in Rest of South America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures

14.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Joint Ventures

14.3.4 New Product Launches



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Smurfit Kappa

15.2 Amcor

15.3 Mondi

15.4 Berry Global Inc.

15.5 Sonoco

15.6 Sealed Air

15.7 Huhtamaki

15.8 Constantia Flexibles

15.9 Coveris

15.10 Clondalkin Group

15.11 Goglio Spa

15.12 KOROZO

15.13 Wipf Holding AG

15.14 A. Hatzopoulos S.A.

15.15 Proampac

15.16 Gualapack S.p.A.

15.17 Formika

15.18 Daklapack Group

15.19 Other Players

15.19.1 American Packaging Corporation

15.19.2 Bryce Corporation

15.19.3 Glenroy, Inc.

15.19.4 C-P Flexible Packaging

15.19.5 St. Johns Packaging

15.19.6 Scholle IPN

15.19.7 Interflex Group



