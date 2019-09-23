Guardion Health Sciences Acquires the NutriGuard Brand of Products

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI), through its newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary, NutriGuard Formulations, Inc., has acquired certain assets of NutriGuard Research, Inc. (“NutriGuard”). This acquisition, which was effective as of September 20, 2019, provides a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) capability for the Company. Guardion is a leader in the field of ocular health technologies and products.



NutriGuard formulates high-quality, scientifically-credible nutraceuticals, which are designed to supplement consumers’ diets and assist in treating/preventing diseases, with a goal of becoming a globally-respected and physician-preferred nutraceuticals brand. NutriGuard has been in business for over 30 years. NutriGuard not only uses pharmaceutical standards to establish the safety and efficacy of the products it develops and markets, but it also maintains that commitment through rigorous manufacturing and quality assurance programs. Guardion’s vision is to increase NutriGuard’s existing customer base and build on its product platform by making NutriGuard products available to patients directly and through recommendations by their physicians.

Guardion acquired specified assets of the NutriGuard brand, including trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual property, and assumed certain liabilities of NutriGuard in exchange for a royalty fee to be paid to NutriGuard upon meeting certain financial performance metrics from the sale of NutriGuard’s brand of products. In conjunction with the transaction, the founding shareholder of NutriGuard, Mark McCarty, is entering into a consulting agreement with NutriGuard Formulations, Inc., pursuant to which Mr. McCarty will provide consulting services to, and serve as the Director of Research of, NutriGuard Formulations, Inc., which will help Guardion integrate DTC capabilities into its operations.

Mr. McCarty commented, “I am very excited about joining forces with Guardion. We are seeing increasing numbers of physicians becoming educated on the value of rational nutraceutical supplementation. Additionally, more and more research studies on the health benefits of nutritional supplements are being published in respected medical journals. With significant clinical data and product-specific scientific evidence now available, many doctors are looking for ways to incorporate therapeutic doses of key supplements into their patients’ standard care.”

Michael Favish, Guardion’s CEO and founder, added, “We believe that the NutriGuard acquisition marks just the beginning of the expansion of Guardion’s nutraceutical portfolio. This will enable us to market directly to consumers as well as to their doctors. We are delighted to welcome Mr. McCarty as the Director of Research of NutriGuard Formulations, Inc., and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the NutriGuard brand and support our doctor partners and the patients that they serve.”

