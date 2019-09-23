Swinerton Chairman Jeff Hoopes Named Recipient of City of Hope’s Prestigious 2019 Spirit of Life Award

Presented by City of Hope’s Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council, the elite cancer hospital bestows highest honor upon Hoopes in recognition of his civic leadership and commitment to Swinerton impacting meaningful change in communities across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swinerton, the 20th largest general contractor in the nation, proudly announces that its Chairman, Jeff Hoopes, will be recognized with the 2019 Spirit of Life® Award presented by City of Hope’s Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council (NCREC). The highly prestigious award recognizes industry leaders for their outstanding professional and philanthropic contributions that work to elevate the human condition.

“Swinerton and City of Hope share many core values, including the importance of family and safety. In fact, our safety motto “Your Family Needs You” is at the center of everything we do,” said Jeff Hoopes, Chairman of Swinerton. “From employees to clients and partners, City of Hope has helped Swinerton’s immediate and extended family with its transformative care and research. I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the entire Swinerton family, and through the Swinerton Foundation, I aspire to one day be able to positively impact as many people as City of Hope has.”

The award highlights Jeff Hoopes’ and Swinerton’s past and future commitment to providing peace of mind in everything they do and to those in the communities they serve. While Swinerton is in the business of building structures, as a 100% employee-owned company their priority has always been and will always remain their people, families, and trusted partnerships. Hoopes’ relationship with City of Hope began over 20 years ago in Southern California and became an inspiration for his philanthropic efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the U. S. through the Swinerton Foundation.

The Swinerton Foundation helps build sustainable cities and neighborhoods by partnering with community-focused non-profit organizations to support health, social services, cultural, education, and environmental programs that benefit all members of the community. Since its inception in 2002, Swinerton employees have volunteered more than 110,000 hours and the Foundation has raised and distributed nearly $7 million.

The 2019 Spirit of Life Award will be presented at a gala dinner on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Fairmont Hotel San Francisco in Nob Hill. This year’s gala will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, auction, and The Spirit of Life Award program. For additional information, visit CityofHope.org/SFSpirit . To further celebrate the award, Swinerton is committed to a charitable relationship with the elite cancer treatment center and has set a goal of raising $1 million for the gala.

“We are thrilled to honor Jeff Hoopes with the Spirit of Life® Award, City of Hope’s highest honor,” said NCREC board president for City of Hope David Dowdney, a Senior Vice President of Columbia Property Trust. “Not only is Jeff a deeply respected industry leader celebrated for his vision for diversifying Swinerton’s portfolio of expertise, but also for his loyalty to his clients, employees, their families and the communities in which they serve. Jeff truly exemplifies the meaning of this award, reflecting City of Hope’s values through his dedication to effect meaningful change for the wellbeing of others.”

City of Hope’s Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council is a group of developers, brokers, contractors, building owners, engineers, architects and consultants. The group has been supporting City of Hope’s care since 1986. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100 percent employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves – proudly leading with integrity, passion and excellence. To learn more about the history and future of Swinerton , visit its website. For more information on The Swinerton Foundation , visit its website.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy . City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or Instagram .



About the Real Estate & Construction Council for City of Hope

Since its inception in 1986, the Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council has brought together a cross section of industries representing real estate and construction professionals, brokers, building owners, developers, investors and consultants on behalf of a single philanthropic goal: supporting the lifesaving treatment and compassionate care of City of Hope. To date, the Real Estate & Construction Council has raised over $20 million for City of Hope making this industry alliance one of the premier fundraising groups in the region.

