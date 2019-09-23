Minuteman Press Printing Franchise in Hanover Receives Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 Award

/EIN News/ -- Hanover, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minuteman Press printing franchise in Hanover, PA has earned its way into Central Penn Business Journal’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 listing. Owners Scott and Kitty Kurz were thrilled to be awarded a spot on the list and attended the awards banquet on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Scott says, “We are very proud of this award because of the high level of competition across all business sizes and industries. We were up against multi-million-dollar companies in other industries such as construction, banking, IT, and health. They measured dollar and percentage growth from 2016 to 2018 and we also submitted documents that were evaluated independently by Baker Tilly. To come in at #50 and simply make the list is huge for us and we are absolutely honored.”

Minuteman Press International is the world’s leading marketing and printing franchise. Scott and Kitty are one of nearly 1,000 Minuteman Press franchisees throughout the world. They have steadily built their business since taking ownership in 2011. Their success is rooted in strong customer service as well as offering a wide variety of products and services that are essential to other businesses.

Kitty explains, “ Minuteman Press Hanover offers an array of print, promotional, apparel and signage to our customers. We state that if it can be printed on, we can do it. From print on paper to embroidery / silk screening on shirts to banners and yard signs, we are the place to go. Our customer base varies widely from our front counter for walk-ins to our large industrial customers that demand the very best in our product line. With three graphic designers on staff feeding our three digital presses and our three offset presses, we can service you as you need. Our wide format processes are a relatively new addition over the past two years and our promotional and apparel lines have been added over the past four years.”

One of the key drivers to Scott and Kitty’s Minuteman Press franchise growth is the expansion of their products and services . They highlight four particular growth areas, saying:

“In 2014 we started to introduce promotional and apparel items. This move has been evolving very nicely every year doubling in performance. This year, 2019, promotional and apparel will be 28% of our business and growing!”

“Our Large Format Printing division has been developed by the addition of our salesman in November of 2018 and is growing rapidly. Our large format will be 15% of our business in 2019.”

“The growth for 2016, 2017, 2018 has been a constant Customer Relations endeavor and the hard work started showing in 2016 with growth of 10%, 2017 of 23% and 2018 of 20% over each previous year.”

“We believe that the promotional and apparel division will continue to grow quite rapidly. The development has prompted us to hire a part-time person to help Kitty. We believe that our part-time person will be going full time no later than second quarter of 2020.

Scott adds, “Included in the addition of promotional, apparel and signage products and services for all our customers, we have added portals for those customers that have asked for them. For our larger customers that want a complete line of products, we offer portals for ordering and inventory updates. We instituted this over the past 2 years and our customers love it. They can keep abreast of their inventory, order as needed and work closely with our staff to keep the portal up to date. We provide warehousing and fulfillment for those customers that have requested it. Customers that want a personalized ‘seasonal’ store for apparel are taken care of quickly by offering the latest apparel for their needs.”

Another important aspect of growth for any company comes in the form of building authentic, long-lasting relationships in the community. Kitty says, “We thrive in the world of community service. We are very active in the Hanover area and are involved in groups such as The Hanover Rotary, the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce, Scott sits on the Board of First Capital Federal Credit Union, and I sit on the Board of Windy Hill Senior Center. Minuteman Press is attuned to the needs in the community and organizations as well as individuals that come to our front counter. We enjoy “the personal touch of life” and realize that all is not business. There are needs and situations beyond our control that we can help with. We do our best to help and realize that we are fortunate in this life.”

Richard Hornberger is Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for the Philadelphia Region. Rich says, “Kitty and Scott have been exemplary business owners for many years. They truly care about their clients, their employees, and their community. They have wisely expanded their products and services and have taken full advantage of the Minuteman Press franchise system as well as our resources and support we provide to our owners.”

Asked what advice they would have for others who are hoping to start or grow their own business, Kitty and Scott say, “Bottom line, watch your cash flow and push to grow, push for new accounts, expand your offerings to your current customers and do what you must do to keep those current customers that have been loyal to you.”

They add, “Last, but not least, take the utmost care of your employees. Realize that THEY have a life outside of work. Reward them as much as possible. Without them, you have no company.”

