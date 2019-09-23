Grokker to Highlight Workplace Wellbeing Success at HR Tech Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

Grokker , the health engagement solution that employees love

WHAT:

Will exhibit and present on workplace wellbeing during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 1 – Friday, October 4, 2019

Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein will share insights during “The ‘Second Shift’: Women and Well-Being” on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:10 a.m. PT.

WHERE:

The Venetian

3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.



Grokker will exhibit in Booth No. 1758.

DETAILS:

Work doesn’t necessarily end once employees leave the office. Issues like stress, sleep deprivation, poor nutrition and insufficient physical activity impact workers’ health and their ability to perform on the job. During the HR Technology Conference , Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein and panelists will explore “The ‘Second Shift’: Women and Well-Being,” as part of the event’s Women in HR Technology Summit. Drawing on her experience building Grokker, Borenstein will explain strategies and solutions that help support employee health and wellbeing, and in turn, improve engagement and productivity.

Grokker’s representatives will also be on-hand to meet with attendees, offering product demonstrations and sharing thought leadership. Measuring what’s wrong with metrics and surveys isn’t enough. Employees want personalized tools that help them reduce stress, increase activity, and eat better. Conference attendees can find Grokker at Booth No. 1758.

About Grokker

Grokker is the health engagement solution that employees love. Combining personalized consumer-grade HD exercise, mental health, sleep, nutrition and financial wellbeing video with the support of an active community, Grokker meets people where they’re at – anywhere, anytime, on any device. The result is a happier, healthier and more productive workforce. Whether launching a new initiative, augmenting a platform, or replacing multiple point solutions, Grokker is the affordable, modern approach proven to increase employee engagement. Learn more at www.grokker.com .

