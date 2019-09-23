WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Airport And Marine Port Security 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 106.10 Bn Forecast By 2026”.

Airport And Marine Port Security Industry 2019

Airport and marine port security play an important role to restrict the possibility of any terror threat through ports. Airport and marine port are the prime points for the country’s economy as most of the exports and imports carried through these points only. As a result, governments across the world realized the importance of these transit points and started securing these places. Looking at the magnitude of 9/11, the global community became extremely careful about the safety and security of the airport. As a result, in most countries, the airports and seaports considered as the most secure place.

Global airport and marine port security market was valued at US$ 54.24 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 106.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.75% during a forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented into by Technology, Service, Infrastructure, and Geography.

By technology, the market can be segmented into Screening and Scanning Systems, Surveillance Systems, Network Access Control and Security, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, Real-Time Location Systems and Physical Access Control Systems. By services, the market can be segmented into Facility and Asset Management, Training and Consulting, and System Integration. By Infrastructure, the market can be classified as Airport and Marine Port.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of global airport and marine port security market includes regions like Noth America, Europe, the Middle East, and African region, Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. Some of the focused countries are Canada, India, South Africa, China, the USA, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to airport-based terror attack like 9/11 in the early 2000s, the region implemented strict regulation to counter the terror threat. Thanks to the growing sponsored terrorist attack in countries like India, the Indo Pacific region is set to show a good growth rate during the forecast period. Most of the countries in the Indo Pacific region are exposed to oceans, and that ensures the increase in market share in this sector.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global airport and marine port security market are Saab AB, HCL Infosystems, Honeywell International, Rapiscan Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Unisys, Tyco International Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Siemens, James Fisher and Sons Plc, L-3 Communications Holdings, Raytheon and FLIR Systems.

Current updates from the industry

In a recent development, TSA has announced that the company is planning to install security screening lanes collaborated with American Airlines. In the initial days, they are planning to install the new technology in the selected airport. The conveyer belt is modified to move the bags through the X-ray scanner. The bags which contains potentially dangerous items will be redirected to one side and allow other bags to go forward. Delta Airlines also introduced its own innovation lanes in Atlanta hub to tighten the existing security facility.

