"Side Gig Central" New Podcast Devoted to Support all Those Who Have "Side Gigs" or "Side Hustles" in the New Economy

Over 45% of US Workers Earn Extra Income on the Side, with "Side Gigs," Elena Ciccotelli, "Side Hustle" Expert, Creates Podcast to Rally One National Voice

...I thought a podcast specifically devoted to the needs of ‘side hustlers,’ might serve a large piece of the community, as the whole concept of work is changing” — Elena Ciccotelli

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elena Ciccotelli , prominent “Side Gig” aficionado, today announces the official launch of her new podcast devoted to the support and interests of all those who pursue income on the side, with Side Gigs or Side Hustles, Side Gig Central . In addition to regular information on how to grow and manage a side gig, with topics on popular side income jobs as ride sharing, food delivery, house renting, etc., the podcast will also delve into how Side Hustlers can best improve quality of life, for example, in creating financial plans and health care (your side gig operator usually won’t help), improve credit scores, etc. In addition, as the line between independent contractor and employee gets more blurred, the pod cast seeks to unify those who pursue side gigs with one voice and one forum to present viewpoints.As an example, one of the most recent episodes features Elizabeth Karwowski, the Founder and CEO of the national credit remediation firm Get Credit Healthy, who has appeared on NBC, Fox News and other national media as a personal credit expert. Elena focused this interview on how those who pursue popular side gigs such as ride sharing can also at the same time improve credit and financial wellness.“It was right after a recent Bankrate.com report came out that established that over 45% of the US work force earns extra income on the side, that I thought a podcast specifically devoted to the needs of “side hustlers,” might serve a large piece of the community, as the whole concept of work is changing,” said Elena Ciccotelli, the founder of Side Gig Central, “with topics not only on how to start and grow a side gig, but with real life “experts” in the field to begin to explore best practices, and to seek out and review all areas of support to help achieve a better quality of life, we look to help everyone who wants to start, grow or better a “side gig” and help rally this new work force and give them a unified voice.”"Ironically, the Side Gig Central podcast is my side gig, or more accurately one of them,” Ciccotelli continues, “I’m choosing the people and topics from being in the trenches every day, working a full time job plus a side hustle, like all of our other listeners. I’m trying to craft each episode based on audience feedback, to help gig entrepreneurs start and grow things that better work for them.”Side Gig Central’s first founding sponsor is DriveItAway, the Shared Mobility company devoted exclusively to car dealers who want to help ride share drivers who need to rent a vehicle to drive, and use driving as a means to own their own vehicle, regardless of credit score or down payment ability. DriveItAway has pioneered the new “Path to Ownership” rent to own program, that literally can help anyone own the vehicle of their choice, in two years or less, using ride sharing as a side gig.About Side Gig CentralSide Gig Central is the one podcast devoted to the nurturing, education and advancement of all those who seek out extra income on the side, from Side Gigs, by a real practitioner of this new discipline. Like any specialty, beginning a side gig usually means there is a learning curve, and doing it well requires information. Side Gig central is mission is to provide this information to start you up and optimize your side gig profession. It’s a podcast devoted to side gigs, for you, to learn, contribute, and speak in one voice as we side hustlers begin to dominate the US work force (hint, its already happening). Learn more about Side Gig Central, and its founder, Elena Ciccotelli at sidegigcentral.comTo provide feedback, ideas for future podcast, or become a guest to Elena, contact here at elena@sidegigcentral.com or on Instagram @sidegig_central_podcastTo listen to the podcast, visitApple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-side-gig-central-podcast/id1480591472 Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS93UXZJVXNjcA%3D%3D

