Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $13.3 Million Infrastructure Grants to Iowa Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Iowa will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

State of Iowa, $227,180 to conduct a State System Plan Study.

State of Iowa, $504,064 to update a State System Plan Study.

Southeast Iowa Regional, $135,267 to rebuild a runway.

Eastern Iowa, $85,593 to rebuild a runway.

Knoxville Municipal, $3,590,781 to rebuild runway lighting and a runway.

New Regional Airport, $1,159,761 to build a new airport.

Mount Pleasant Municipal, $4,125,724 to rebuild a runway.

Sioux Gateway/Brig Gen Bud Day Field, $3,496,949 to rebuild a taxiway.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.