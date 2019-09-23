North America's $1.84Bn Digital Language Learning Market, 2019-2027 - Various Government Initiatives to Implement Digital Learning Programs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital language learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type; Deployment Type; Business Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 999.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,842 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.



The education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems.



For instance, in 2016, the Mexican Minister of Public Education started an initiative to mandate the English language for state primary school students in the country. A strong focus of the government towards implementation of digital learning programs is expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and achieve a competitive position in the digital language learning market.



In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure. The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.



The North America digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Digital language learning market is a highly competitive market with the presence of some major global market players as well as tire two companies. The presence of a large number of players in the digital language learning market creates challenges for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share of the digital language learning market.



The North America digital language learning market by deployment is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premises systems refer to the web-based as well as the offline study materials. Currently, CDs and DVDs are the most prominent on-premises language learning media available on the market. The plug and play devices are also being utilized by the students to gain a better understanding of different language. The on-premises platforms provide a considerable benefit for learners by enabling them to preserve all the resources pertaining to study with privileged access, for the later use. The learners can buy the study materials and store those for future references; these programs permit them to appear for certification exams as well. On-premises digital language learning providers such as Pearson and Oxford University Press are availing the study material in a CD for the future reference of the user.



Some of the players present in North America digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Digital Language Learning Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis



5. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Digitalization Across Educational Institutions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Risk of Piracy with Offline Content and Data Security with Online Content

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Various Government Initiatives to Implement Digital Learning Programs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Leveraging Advanced and Simplified Technologies to Attract Students toward Digital Education

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Market Analysis

6.1 North America Digital Language Learning Market Overview

6.2 North America Digital Language Learning Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Digital Language Learning Market Revenue & Forecasts To 2027 - Language Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 English

7.3 Mandarin

7.4 Spanish Language

7.5 German Language

7.6 Other Language



8. North America Digital Language Learning Market - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud-Based

8.3 On-Premises



9. North America Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By Business Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business-To-Business

9.3 Business-To-Customer



10. North America Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Academic

10.3 Non-Academic



11. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Country Analysis



12. Digital Language Learning Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Babbel

13.2 Busuu Ltd.

13.3 Fluenz

13.4 Lingoda GmbH

13.5 Living Language (Penguin Random House LLC)

13.6 Pearson PLC

13.7 Preply Inc.

13.8 Rosetta Stone Inc

13.9 Verbling Inc.

13.10 Vabla Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oeq1s9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.