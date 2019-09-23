Immune Therapeutics Today Announces Appointment of Michael K. Handley as its new Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:IMUN) (IMUN) (“Immune” “IMUN” or the “Company”), a clinical late-stage T-Cell Activation biopharmaceutical company focused on the development immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, cancer, HIV/AIDS and animal diseases on a global basis is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael K. Handley as the new Chief Executive Officer of Immune Therapeutics’ and Member of the Board of Directors. IMUN also announces the resignation of its former CEO, and Director, Noreen Griffin.



Mr. Handley maintains an extensive background in the life science sector, dating back over two decades with cross-functional experience in product commercialization, regulatory and clinical affairs, operations, mergers and acquisitions, financing, market development and partnering/licensing. He has founded multiple health industry enterprises and held executive, management and advisory positions in a substantial number of leading public and private pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Mr. Handley retains an expansive history in drug development with multiple patents and peer-reviewed publications in the areas of oncology, anti-infectives, inflammation and neuroscience. He has assisted or led in the global commercialization of seventeen products that account for over six billion dollars in sales annually and has secured millions of dollars in private equity and venture capital for numerous high growth organizations.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Handley, a highly regarded professional in our field, and believe he is a good fit with our development strategy and look forward to benefiting from his extensive experience and perspective. Mr. Handley is a distinguished Pharmaceutical Executive who adds a vast degree of knowledge and experience to Immune Therapeutics as we restructure and move forward with the development and commercialization of our pipeline of immunotherapies,” stated Dr. Roscoe Moore, Jr. DVM, MPH, PhD Former Assist US Surgeon Gen (retired), Chairman of the Board, Immune Therapeutics. Dr. Moore Jr. added, “On behalf of the Immune Therapeutics Board of Directors, I would also like to thank Ms. Griffin for her contributions during the five years that she has led Immune Therapeutics, Inc.”

Mr. Handley is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Aletheia Therapeutics Corp. a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Additionally, he holds board positions at Medavate Corp. and Symbios Technologies, Inc. He has held leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson and Amgen, as well as Genentech, where he assisted in the launch of Avastin & Tarceva. Mr. Handley retained numerous roles in an Executive capacity that contribute to his seasoned global expertise in the drug development arena including former Chief Executive Officer and Director at Armis Biopharma, Inc., Vice President of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Vessix Vascular, Inc. (acquired by Boston Scientific), Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs at The Spectranetics Corporation (acquired by Phillips) and Executive Affiliate/Senior Principal for the management-consulting firm Pittiglio Rabin Todd & McGrath (acquired by PricewaterhouseCoopers). In addition to a multitude of other healthcare positions, Mr. Handley graduated from Colorado State University with degrees in Biology and Physiology and minors in chemistry and neuroanatomy. He also attended the executive MBA program at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

“Michael Handley has had a distinguished career as a successful drug developer in the biopharmaceutical industry with expertise in leading clinical strategy, design and management of novel oncology and inflammatory programs, experience that aligns perfectly with our goal to bring our T-Cell Activation therapies to patients in need,” said Noreen Griffin, former Chief Executive Officer and Director, Immune Therapeutics. “Mike brings to Immune Therapeutics significant business development and strategy experience, perfectly suited to help us maximize the opportunities we see with our platform. On behalf of the entire team, I want to welcome Michael K. Handley and we look forward to his leadership and contributions.”

“I am excited to be joining Immune Therapeutics and leading the effort to develop and commercialize the next generation of immunotherapies,” said Mr. Handley. “I believe there is an opportunity to fundamentally change the way we treat cancer and other disease states by using new agents that target the activity of the human immune system.”

ABOUT Immune Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative immunotherapies. Immune Therapeutics is actively developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients both human and pets with autoimmune and inflammatory disease, cancer and infectious diseases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

IR Contact:

888-613-8802

http://www.immunetherapeutics.com/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.