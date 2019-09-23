Ozop Surgical Corp. Recognized as Most Innovative Surgical Implants & Instrumentation Manufacturer - USA by GHP

/EIN News/ -- GHP Announces the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2019 Winners

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced it received the “Most Innovative Surgical Implants & Instrumentation Manufacturer – USA” award presented by GHP Magazine.

GHP’s extensive research and judging process is driven by merit meaning that awardees must demonstrate expertise within a given field, dedication to customer service, and commitment to excellence and innovation. Research was centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer. The wider market reputation of each nominee was also taken into consideration.

Michael Chermak, Chief Executive Officer of OZOP, commented, “It is always an honor to be recognized by Healthcare Industry opinion leaders. Ozop Surgical is on a mission to economically disrupt the orthopaedic and neurosurgical markets by providing premium quality surgical devices that result in significant savings for providers, payors, and patients. We continue to design and manufacture next generation surgical solutions, with the goal of reducing blood loss, operative time and recovery time. As a small, nimble company Ozop Surgical is able to focus on its core areas of expertise and develop and bring to market products faster than larger competitors. This will remain the firm’s focus as it prepares to launch several new products in the upcoming months.”

Katherine Benton, Awards coordinator, commented on the success of these deserving winners: “These awards highlight, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our winners outshine the competition and are committed to giving their service users the support they need. With the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets among the most important in the entire corporate landscape, I am proud to be able to showcase the winners of this prestigious awards programme for 2019.”

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices, and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures, and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com.

About GHP Magazine

Global Health and Pharma magazine is a global information sharing platform & a multi-disciplinary member’s community. The publication was established to enhance communication networks & collaboration across all themes and disciplines within three main categories; Human, Animal & Environmental Health.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

