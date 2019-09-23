CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Blockchain Life 2019 as the Official Newswire

/EIN News/ -- MOSCOW, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, announces its partnership with Blockchain Life 2019 . CryptoCurrencyWire will serve as the official newswire for Blockchain Life, which returns to Moscow for its third year Oct. 16–17, 2019, and will take place at Moscow’s Expocentre. This year, more than 6,000 guests are expected to attend, including individuals from more than 70 countries.



The Blockchain Life forum is the most influential blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining event in Russia and Europe and is a not-to-be-missed gathering for individuals interested or invested in blockchain on a global scale.

Offering a platform for both professionals and beginners, the forum will bring together global industry leaders and those who are just beginning to be interested in blockchain and cryptocurrency. Blockchain Life is not just a world event—it is a professional tool for personal and business development, creating a meeting place where market leaders, representatives from government agencies, heads of international companies within the industry and more can meet, make deals and influence the global development of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Guests will hear from a diverse range of speakers, including noted industry players like Gleb Kostarev, Russia and CIS manager at Binance; Richard Wang, managing partner at Draper Dragon; and Stefan Rust, CEO of Bitcoin.com. As the forum will feature speakers from around the world addressing attendees in a variety of languages, English translations of each speech will be made available on the conference website.

Along with its impressive array of speeches and presentations, Blockchain Life will include events like the third annual Blockchain Life Awards ceremony, which celebrates the accomplishments of those in the cryptocurrency industry. There will also be a StartUp Pitch event, featuring 15 small companies pitching their ideas to more than 1,000 investors, and the AfterParty, a seven-hour extravaganza featuring networking, entertainment, food, drinks and more.

The venue for the event, the Moscow Expocentre, is noted for hosting many international trade shows. Here, guests will enjoy fabulous views of the city and nearby river. The Expocentre also boasts a fantastic location, putting guests close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

“We are pleased to support the Blockchain Life forum and serve as an info partner of this standout event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for CryptoCurrencyWire, “With more than 5,000 news outlet connections, a number of well-performing social media channels and a full suite of corporate communication solutions at our disposal, CCW will be able to widely distribute press releases, articles and other content to raise awareness of this international forum and its participants. We are passionate about promoting the growth of the blockchain industry and widespread adoption of cryptocurrency, and working with Blockchain Life gives us a prime opportunity to do both.”

For more information about Blockchain Life 2019, including registration details, visit https://blockchain-life.com/europe/en/ . Assistance is available to help foreign participants obtain Russian visas, and discounted lodging arrangements can be made through Blockchain Life.

Blockchain Life is one of the biggest international events in Russia and Eastern Europe that focuses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining. Annually, more than 5,000 people from 70+ countries attend Blockchain Life forums. Among the participants are leading industry companies, international cryptotraders, world funds and private investors, government representatives, the best startups, blockchain developers and everyone who is interested in this most prospective field. Blockchain Life is a hub for blockchain and crypto development in Russia and all over the world. The forum connects the international crypto-community, government representatives and best industry projects with funds.

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a cryptocurrency wire, news and content distribution syndicate that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

