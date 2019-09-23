Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $19.8 Million Infrastructure Grant to South Carolina Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in South Carolina will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive a grant:

Allendale County$222,435 grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage.

Chester Catawba Regional$247,500 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate Runway 17/35.

Georgetown County$220,000 grant funds will be used to acquire property easement for approaches.

Greenville Downtown$870,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate Taxiway B.

Greenville Spartanburg International$7,812,647 grant will be used to acquire two aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles and construct an ARFF building.

Greenwood County$1,186,097 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate Taxiway A & B.

Myrtle Beach International$4,161,959 grant funds will be used to reconstruct Taxiway A.

Orangeburg Municipal$153,000 grant funds will be used to expand aircraft parking area.

Saluda County$114,084 grant funds will be used to reconstruct taxiway and aircraft parking area.

Santee Cooper Regional, Manning$336,087 grant will be use to install perimeter fencing, a new wind cone and segmented circle navigational aids.

Summerville Airport$ 229,839 grant funds will be used to acquire land for approaches and expand aircraft parking area.

Sumter Airport$225,670 grant funds will be used to reconstruct aircraft parking area.

Union County Troy Shelton Field$291,105 grant funds will be used to acquire land for airport approaches, in the Runway 23 protection zone.

Lowcountry Regional, Walterboro$3,417,832 grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage.

Fairfield County, Winnsboro$302,398 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate Taxiway A, Runway 04/22 and aircraft parking area.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



