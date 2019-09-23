SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GNLN IFF DXC OLLI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.

Get additional information about GNLN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-submission-form?wire=3



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

Class Period: May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019

Get additional information about IFF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Class Period: persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company ("DXC") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus or other documents issued in connection with the April 2017 transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC.

Get additional information about DXC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-submission-form-2?wire=3



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019

Get additional information about OLLI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



