Europe's Managed Security Services (MSS) Market 2019-2023 - Threat Intelligence Drives Growth in a Post-GDPR Europe

This study provides an analysis of the European MSSP market and provides CISOs with tips on how to find the right MSSP for an organisation.



Expanding Scope of MSS



A skewing of the definition of MSS has occurred over the last several years. Services that were once considered MSS are now being performed within a carrier's network.

For example, a telecommunications company may have performed a service of managing and maintaining a CPE-based firewall. Today, the same functionality may be provided virtually within the carrier infrastructure.

Although firewall services being integrated into the pipe may be considered a pure service based on the classic definition of a managed service, such services are now considered MSS commonly by the market. The author, likewise, considers such services as MSS.



DDoS mitigation services are another interesting example. Using a 2010 definition of MSS, DDoS mitigation will not be considered an MSS; DDoS mitigation will be a pure service. For the purposes of this research, DDoS mitigation now is an MSS.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Definition

Managed Services vs Managed Security Services

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Managed Security Services vs Professional Security Services

Managed Security Services Segments

Managed Security Services Providers

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Managed Security Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Managed Security Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Enterprise Size

SAMM Revenue Forecast by Delivery Mode

Market Pricing Factors

Market Pricing Factors Discussion

5. Competitive Analysis - Total Managed Security Services Market

Types of MSSPs

Competitive Environment

MSSP Competitive Dynamics Discussion

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Emergence of the Mid-Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Telecom Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - GDPR and Compliance

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Insights for CISOs

6 Tips for CISOs Considering a MSSP Partnership

