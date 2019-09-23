Europe's Managed Security Services (MSS) Market 2019-2023 - Threat Intelligence Drives Growth in a Post-GDPR Europe
This study provides an analysis of the European MSSP market and provides CISOs with tips on how to find the right MSSP for an organisation.
Expanding Scope of MSS
A skewing of the definition of MSS has occurred over the last several years. Services that were once considered MSS are now being performed within a carrier's network.
For example, a telecommunications company may have performed a service of managing and maintaining a CPE-based firewall. Today, the same functionality may be provided virtually within the carrier infrastructure.
Although firewall services being integrated into the pipe may be considered a pure service based on the classic definition of a managed service, such services are now considered MSS commonly by the market. The author, likewise, considers such services as MSS.
DDoS mitigation services are another interesting example. Using a 2010 definition of MSS, DDoS mitigation will not be considered an MSS; DDoS mitigation will be a pure service. For the purposes of this research, DDoS mitigation now is an MSS.
Research Scope
- European MSSP Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Forecasts and Trends
- Revenues by Solution:
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack protection
- Risk and Compliance Management (RCM)
- Security Asset Management & Monitoring (SAMM)
- Threat Intelligence, Research, Detection, Remediation (TIRDR)
- Geographical Revenue Forecast and Analysis - 2018 to 2023:
- United Kingdom
- DACH
- France
- Benelux
- Southern Europe
- Rest of Europe
- Pricing Factors
- Competitive Analysis
- Insights for CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers)
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size of European Managed Security Service Provider market?
- How is it expected to change during the forecast period?
- How is the market segmented?
- How does each segment influence the market size?
- What are the key factors driving the market at present?
- What should CISOs know when searching for the right MSSP in Europe?
- What are the growth opportunities for the MSSP market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Market Definition
- Managed Services vs Managed Security Services
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Managed Security Services vs Professional Security Services
- Managed Security Services Segments
- Managed Security Services Providers
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Managed Security Services Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Managed Security Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Verticals
- Revenue Forecast by Enterprise Size
- SAMM Revenue Forecast by Delivery Mode
- Market Pricing Factors
- Market Pricing Factors Discussion
5. Competitive Analysis - Total Managed Security Services Market
- Types of MSSPs
- Competitive Environment
- MSSP Competitive Dynamics Discussion
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Emergence of the Mid-Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Telecom Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - GDPR and Compliance
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Insights for CISOs
- 6 Tips for CISOs Considering a MSSP Partnership
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12qont
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
