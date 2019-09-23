CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EGBN, NGHC, CARB and CADE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, National General Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Carbonite, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Cadence Bancorporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

