Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Report 2019-2025: Lucrative Opportunities in Hydrogen Fuel Cells

The aircraft fuel tanks market is projected to grow from USD 869 million in 2019 to USD 954 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

Safety of fuel tanks is of prime importance in order to prevent fatal accidents due to leaks and the flammable nature of the fuel. Proper inserting is necessary to prevent such accidents. New-gen catalytic inserting solution and foam-based flammability solution in the aftermarket are driving the innovation in the industry. Along with this, the 3D printing technology trend could lead to the faster, cheaper, and efficient manufacturing of fuel tanks.

The aircraft fuel tanks market comprises major players such as Meggitt PLC (UK), Cobham plc (UK), Safran S.A. (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Robertson Fuel Systems LLC (US), Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (UK), and Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the aircraft fuel tanks market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By platform, the military aviation segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the commercial aviation segment during the forecast period



By platform, the military aviation segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR than the commercial aviation segment because of the high growth and demand for UAVs, along with the addition of auxiliary tanks to military platforms as well as their frequent replacement cycle when compared to the commercial aviation platform.



By type, internal fuel tanks segment is expected to lead the market for aircraft fuel tanks during the forecast period



Internal fuel tanks are expected to be the most consumed type of aircraft fuel tanks during the forecast period. This is due to their MRO costs being high as well as the frequency of their maintenance. Commercial aircraft mainly have internal fuel tanks that are part of the wing aerostructure and need regular maintenance, as these tanks are not only present for fuel storage but also act as loads for the structural integrity of the wings.



Asia Pacific aircraft fuel tanks market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The aircraft fuel tanks market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) in Asia Pacific is one of the factors driving the growth of the global aircraft fuel tanks market. With the GDP forecast to rise in the next ten years, developing countries, such as China and India, have huge potential for the market. China, in recent times, has attracted substantial foreign investments due to its stable economic growth and robust developments.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market, By End Use

4.4 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Aircraft Orders and Upcoming New Programs

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Labor for MRO

5.2.3.2 Increasing Cost of Maintenance

5.2.3.3 Restricted Designing Prospects Due to Stringent Flammability Requirements



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Current and Futuristic Trends

6.4.1 Catalytic Inerting Technology

6.4.2 Foam-Based Solution for Flammability

6.4.3 3D Printing

6.4.4 Optical Fuel Gauging Technology

6.5 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 External

7.2.1 Conformal Tanks

7.2.1.1 Provide Increased Range and Utility at A Small Performance Penalty

7.2.2 Drop Tanks

7.2.2.1 Expendable Fuel Tanks Result in No Performance Penalty

7.3 Internal

7.3.1 Integral Tanks

7.3.1.1 Demand for Wet Wings in Aircraft Driving the Demand for Integral Fuel Tanks

7.3.2 Rigid Removable Tanks

7.3.2.1 Growth in General Aviation Leading to Demand for Rigid Removable Tanks

7.3.3 Bladder Tanks

7.3.3.1 High-Performance Lightweight Aircraft and UAVs Drive the Demand for Bladder Tanks

7.3.4 Tip Tanks

7.3.4.1 Provide Structural Integrity to the Wing Design of Aircraft

7.3.5 Auxiliary Tanks

7.3.5.1 Need for Increased Range and Back-Up for Primary Internal Tanks Drive the Demand for Auxiliary Tanks



8 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Parts Replacement

8.2.1.1 Old Aircraft Fleet, Bladder & Drop Tanks, and Other Fuel Tank Components Driving the Market

8.2.2 MRO

8.2.2.1 Mandatory Inspection and Repairs of Aircraft Fuel Tanks Driving the Market

8.3 OEM

8.3.1 Aircraft Demand Driving OEM Demand



9 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Aviation

9.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

9.2.1.1 Demand for Commercial Narrow-Body Aircraft Expected to Drive the Market

9.2.1.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

9.2.1.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

9.2.1.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

9.2.1.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.2.2 General and Business Aircraft

9.2.2.1 Demand for Large Business Jets and New Business Aircraft Programs Expected to Drive the Market

9.2.3 Helicopters

9.2.3.1 Demand for Medium Helicopters Expected to Drive the Market

9.3 Military Aviation

9.3.1 Fixed Wing

9.3.1.1 Fighter Aircraft Programs and Demand Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.2 Helicopters

9.3.2.1 Accessibility of Helicopters for Special Missions Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

9.3.3.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Missions Driving the Demand for UAVs and Create Demand for UAV Fuel Tanks



10 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Carbon Based Composites

10.2.1 Lightweight Property of Composite Materials Drives Demand for Composite-Based Fuel Tanks

10.3 Metallic Alloys

10.3.1 Durability and Corrosion Resistance of Metallic Alloys Drive Their Demand in Transport Aircraft

10.4 Hybrid

10.4.1 Need for High-Strength Low-Weight Tanks in Military Aviation Drives Demand for Hybrid Fuel Tanks

10.5 Polymers

10.5.1 Self-Sealing Properties Drive Demand for Polymers Used in Fuel Tanks



11 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Adjacent Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hydraulic Reservoirs

11.2.1 Commercial Aviation

11.2.1.1 US Accounts for the Largest Market Share

11.2.2 Military Aviation

11.2.2.1 Increase in Delivery of Fighter Aircraft is A Major Driving Factor

11.3 Waste & Water Tanks



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Military Spending and Aircraft Orders Drive Demand

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Presence of Leading Player in Business Jets Expected to Drive Demand

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 UK

12.3.1.1 Investment for Procurement of F-35 Fighter Aircraft Expected to Drive Demand

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Presence of Major Aircraft OEMs Expected to Drive Demand

12.3.3 Sweden

12.3.3.1 Procurement Plans of Gripen Fighter Aircraft Expected to Drive Demand

12.3.4 Russia

12.3.4.1 Procurement Plans of Mig-35 Fighter Aircraft Expected to Drive Demand

12.3.5 Italy

12.3.5.1 Major Shift in Military Aircraft Fleet Due to Retirement of Current Fleet Expected to Drive Demand

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Aircraft Demand Generated Due to Military Spending Expected to Drive the Market

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Business Jets and Passenger Traffic Expected to Drive the Market

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Availability of Cheap Labor and Procurement Deal for Rafale Fighter Aircraft Expected to Drive the Market

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Presence of Embraer, A Leading Business Jet OEM, Expected to Drive Market

12.5.2 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Middle East

12.6.2 Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Analysis

13.2.1 Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.1.2 Innovators

13.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Aero Tec Laboratories Inc (ATL)

14.2 Robertson Fuel Systems LLC

14.3 Northstar

14.4 Cobham PLC

14.5 Meggitt PLC

14.6 GKN Aerospace

14.7 General Dynamics Corporation

14.8 Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd.

14.9 Safran S.A.

14.10 Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group



